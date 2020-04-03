Friday, Apr 03, 2020 | Last Update : 06:03 PM IST

India, All India

Odisha names Covid-19 patient after he ignores calls to come for quarantine

THE ASIAN AGE | AKSHAY KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Apr 3, 2020, 5:53 pm IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2020, 5:53 pm IST

State government puts three cities under lockdown after community transmission detected

Twitter image posted by the Odisha chief minister's office of a quarantine facility set up near KIMS in Bhubaneswar. (Twitter)
 Twitter image posted by the Odisha chief minister's office of a quarantine facility set up near KIMS in Bhubaneswar. (Twitter)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Friday announced a 48-hour total lockdown – from Friday 9 pm to Sunday 9 pm – in the state capital Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak after a case of community transmission of the coronavirus Covid-19 was reported late Wednesday evening.

Today the state reported its sixth Covid-19 positive case, taking the total number to six. The latest positive case was reported from Cuttack. Although his name was not revealed, sources said he had attended the Tablighi Jamaat's international congregation in Old Delhi last month.

Yesterday, the authorities named a Covid-19 patient detected in Suryanagar, Bhubaneswar after he ignored 49 calls by health personnel to come forward to be quarantined.

“We are revealing the name of the name of the fifth Covid-19 positive person. We had to decide between privacy of the patient and public interest, and finally we decided that revealing his name would make his neighbours aware of him,” said Prem Chandra Choudhury, commissioner of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

At least 21 contacts, including family members, of Dalabehera, were identified by Thursday evening. There are likely to be several more, said Choudhury.

State Covid-19 chief spokesperson Subrato Bagchi said that despite repeated appeals to people to inform the designated healthcare authorities if they have Covid-19 symptoms, many were keeping mum apprehending social stigma.

“In some cases, the government surveillance teams and agencies, after identifying such persons, are asking them to get admitted in Covid-19 healthcare facilities. In the fifth Covid-19 positive case, the patient ignored 49 calls made by the state health department,” said Bagchi.

Announcing the lockdown, the state’s chief secretary Asit Tripathy said the decision was taken after it was found that the fifth Covid-19 patient hailing from Suryanagar, Bhubaneswar, did not have any travel history and therefore could be an indication of community transmission of the disease.

Director general of police (DGP) Abhaya said all establishments, barring a few medicine stores, will remain closed during the total lockdown. Only ambulance services will be allowed.

Even groceries and vegetable counters will remain completely shut.

Of the six positive cases detected so far, two have been fully cured and discharged from hospitals.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed to landlords to be compassionate to the poor and waive or at least defer house rent by three months. Through such a gesture it can be demonstrated that the

people of Odisha care for each other at a time when the entire country is under a lockdown, the chief minister said.

“It is time for everyone to be there for each other as the entire country is under lockdown and fighting an unprecedented pandemic of #COVID-19. Appeal house owners to be compassionate to poor & waive off or at least defer the rent by 3 months. Lets show the world that OdishaCares," Patnaik tweeted.

Tags: odisha, lockdown, covid-19 patient, identity disclosed, bhubaneswar, suryanagar
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Latest From India

AFP Photo

Karnataka: Muslim leaders agree to cooperate to contain Covid19 outbreak

File Photo

Karnataka's Bagalkote district reports first Covid19 case

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews the treatment facilities for coronavirus-affected patients at the Advanced Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhopal on March 28, 2020. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh to invoke NSA against attackers of medical personnel

People stand in queues to collect food distributed at a government school during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Coronavirus deaths in India rise to 56, cases at 2,301

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham