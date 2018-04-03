The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 03, 2018 | Last Update : 05:40 AM IST

India, All India

Teary kin receive bodies of 38 Indians from Iraq

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR AND NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Apr 3, 2018, 4:51 am IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2018, 4:50 am IST

An air of gloom descended as distraught families looked at the caskets brought back from Baghdad by minister of state for external V.K. Singh.

Family members in Amritsar mourn as they receive the body of their loved one abducted and killed by the ISIS in 2014. (Photo: PTI)
 Family members in Amritsar mourn as they receive the body of their loved one abducted and killed by the ISIS in 2014. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh/Patna: The mortal remains of 38 Indians, out of the 39 killed by the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq, arrived on a special plane on Monday at the Amritsar International Airport amid emotional scenes.

Relatives of the deceased received the bodies with teary eyes around 2.30 pm and some victims, including Sonu from a village in Amritsar, were cremated soon after.

An air of gloom descended as distraught families looked at the caskets brought back from Baghdad by minister of state for external V.K. Singh.

While the remains of the 31 men belonging to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh were received in Amritsar, the rest were flown to Patna and Kolkata for handing them over to their relatives from Bihar and West Bengal.

Mr Singh, who had gone to Iraq on Sunday to bring back the mortal remains, said, “We are thankful to the authorities in Iraq for the help to locate the victims and exhume the mortal remains.”

“There was no record of these 40 persons in any embassy. They migrated through illegal agents. When you go through illegal agents then it is difficult

to find where one has gone,” the minister told reporters.    

He emphasised that both the state and central governments should work collectively to check illegal travel agents.

“We have told each state that law and order is their responsibility and they should catch illegal agents in their respective states and take action against them... We do not want anybody to go abroad illegally.

We want people to go legally so that we have their record,” he said.

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was also present at the airport, said that the state government will give `5 lakh each to the family members of the victims and a member of each family will be given job as per qualification.

The Punjab government has been giving `20,000 per month to the family members of the victims who were killed in Iraq.

Malkit Ram, brother of Saganandlal from Jalandhar who was among the 39 Indians killed in Iraq, told reporters, “The government has promised us compensation and employment. They have said that it’s after DNA tests that they are giving the body so that there is no doubt or confusion.”

Family members of some victims said doctors and the district administration had advised them not to open the coffins and conduct the last rites immediately.

Chief minister Amarinder Singh had earlier called on the “Bharat Bandh” protesters to ensure that the mortal remains of the Iraq victims were allowed to be transported to their native villages without any impediment.

Amritsar deputy commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha said arrangements had been made to transport the mortal remains of the victims to their native places in Punjab and Himachal.

In West Bengal technical education, training and skill development minister Purnendu Basu arrived at the airport in the evening to receive the mortal remains of Khokon Sikdar and Samar Tikadar.

In Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar and other ministers who were present at the Patna airport to receive the mortal remains of  five deceased — Santosh Singh, Vidyabhushan Tiwary, Adalat Singh, Dharmendra Prasad and Sunil Kushwaha.

“Mortal remains will be taken to Siwan and handed over to the relatives,” said an official.

Santosh Singh’s mother told reporters in Siwan, “Nobody from the government came to inquire about how we lived in the absence of my son… We want adequate compensation.”

Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj had informed Parliament on March 20 that as many as 40 Indians were abducted by terror group ISIS from Mosul in Iraq in June 2014, but one of them escaped posing as a Muslim from Bangladesh.

The remaining 39 Indians were taken to Badoosh and killed, she had said. So far, 38 bodies’ identity has been established.

In order to conclusively verify the identity of the body suspected to be that of the 39th victim — Raju Kumar Yadav from Bihar — the government had recently sent a second DNA sample of Yadav’s brother to Baghdad.

After the liberation of Mosul from ISIS last year, a massive search was launched for the missing Indians. It was finally confirmed they were killed by the ISIS and buried under a hillock at Badosh near Mosul.

The 39 bodies were earlier exhumed after deployment of deep-penetration radars at the hillock. The DNA samples of 38 bodies fully matched with that of the blood relatives of the missing Indians. Presence of long hair and a kada (iron bangle) — symbols of the Sikh faith — were the initial indications that these were indeed the bodies of the missing Indians.

Tags: islamic state, vk singh, amritsar international airport
Location: India, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Stop illegal tail-docking, ear-cropping of puppies, urges PETA

2

Here are tips Meghan must learn to behave like a princess

3

Netflix is hiring professional binge watchers to rate their shows

4

Martin Luther King's assassination eve speech to be read in Boston

5

There may be aliens living in the clouds of Venus, claims NASA

more

Editors' Picks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Taimur Ali Khan on the set, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport, Varun Dhawan was present at the song launch of his upcoming film. See all exclusive pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun promote October, Kareena with Taimur, Tiger-Disha together

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham