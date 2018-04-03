Pune: 5-yr-old boy trapped in abandoned car, suffocates to death

The body had burn marks on the neck, face and head, which has led the police to believe that the child died of suffocation and heat.

'As per available details, the car accidentally got locked and the boy could not get out. He remained trapped inside for nearly six hours before his body was found,' said the police. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Pune: In Pune's Chakan area, a five-year-old boy's body was found trapped inside an abandoned car.

The body had burn marks on the neck, face and head, which has led the police to believe that the child died of suffocation and heat after being trapped for over 5 hours.

The child, Karan Pandey, had gone out to play with friends around noon in the same vicinity.

Because of the heat, the child entered the abandoned vehicle to rest, wherein he got trapped accidentally.

After six hours, the boy was found by his family and the police.

"As per available details, the car accidentally got locked and the boy could not get out. He remained trapped inside for nearly six hours before his body was found," said police officer Pratima Navale.

The police have yet not been able to identify the owner of the car, which has been left in an open area in the neighbourhood for several weeks.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and is further investigating the issue.