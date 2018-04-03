Pak PM Abbasi urges India to stop Kashmir ‘atrocities’

Tensions between Pakistan and India have been high since the killing of a Kashmiri separatist, Burhan Wani, in July 2016.

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved under the UN resolutions.

Mr Abbasi urged India to “stop atrocities” in Kashmir. He said that “oppression” cannot stop the struggle for self-determination.

In a statement, Mr Abbasi emphasised the role of UN resolutions in this matter and told India to allow UN fact-finding mission in Kashmir to gauge the whole situation.

On Monday, minister for defence Khurram Dastgir Khan said India was giving a “bloodbath” in Kashmir to stop Kashmiris making their voice heard in the world.

The defence minister said Pakistan was “firmly standing with Kashmiris in this hour of affliction.”

Tensions between Pakistan and India have been high since the killing of a Kashmiri separatist, Burhan Wani, in July 2016. An attack on Indian forces in September 2016 - that killed 19 soldiers in Uri area of Kashmir - further heightened the tensions. India also claimed it had carried a “surgical strike” to avenge the Uri attack. Pakistan rejected the Indian claim.

Foreign office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said Pakistan was ready for dialogue with India. “The talks should be result oriented and meaningful. It should be uninterrupted and uninterruptable,” he added.

He said Pakistan was a responsible member of the international community and “we make all possible efforts to ensure the safety and security of the diplomats stationed in Islamabad.”