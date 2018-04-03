Not like biscuits: VK Singh’s remark on 38 Indians draws criticism

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said VK Singh's remark was like rubbing salt on the wounds of those dead.

Minister of State for External Affairs Gen VK Singh reportedly said in Amritsar that he was not 'distributing biscuits', when asked by reporters about compensation to the families of the 39 Indians who died in Mosul. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday criticised Union minister Gen VK Singh (retd) for his reported “insensitive” remark comparing the demand for compensation to the families of 39 Indians killed in Iraq to demanding "biscuits", and said it was "heartless, shameful and reprehensible".

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said Singh's remark was like rubbing salt on the wounds of those dead.

"39 Indians were killed in Mosul, Iraq, as Modi Government continuously misled the families and Nation. Minister, V.K. Singh is now rubbing 'salt on the wounds' by rubbishing the demands for compensation for the families as akin to demand for ‘biscuits'. Heartless, Shameful and Reprehensible!,” he wrote on Twitter.

39 Indians were killed in Mosul, Iraq as Modi Govt continuously misled the families & Nation.



Min., V.K.Singh is now rubbing ‘salt on the wounds’ by rubbishing the demands for compensation for the families as akin to demand for ‘biscuits’.

Heartless, Shameful & Reprehensible! pic.twitter.com/52lxJ25T61 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 2, 2018

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien also termed the remark as “insensitive” and said the minister used "inappropriate words".

“General Foot in Mouth mantri at it again. Insensitive. "Football" and "Biscuits"... inappropriate words when you are mourning the 39 dead #MosulTragedy Iraq,” O'brien said on Twitter.

General Foot in Mouth mantri at it again. Insensitive. "Football" and "Biscuits"... inappropriate words when you are mourning the 39 dead #MosulTragedy Iraq — Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) April 2, 2018

After returning with the bodies of the 38 Indians out of 39 dead in Mosul, Minister of State for External Affairs Gen VK Singh reportedly said in Amritsar that he was not "distributing biscuits", when asked by reporters about compensation to the families of the victims.

Also read: No biscuit distribution: VK Singh on exgratia for Indians killed in Iraq