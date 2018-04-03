The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Apr 03, 2018

India, All India

Kejriwal says ‘sorry’ to Jaitley to settle defamation case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 3, 2018, 4:42 am IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2018, 4:41 am IST

Jaitley accepted the apology and the two submitted a joint plea to a Delhi court seeking to settle the criminal defamation case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal resumed his apology spree on Monday and said “sorry” to Union finance minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley in an attempt to scuttle the defamation case against him in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) row.

Mr Jaitley accepted the apology and the two submitted a joint plea to a Delhi court seeking to settle the criminal defamation case.

In 2015, Mr Jaitley had filed a criminal defamation complaint against Mr Kejriwal and AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Bajpai  after they had made allegations of financial irregularities against him in DDCA of which he was president from 1999 to 2013. He sought their prosecution for offences that entail punishment of up to two years in jail, and filed  a civil suit seeking `10 crore in damages.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal said the court will take up the application on Tuesday.

