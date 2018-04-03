The Asian Age | News

Post-Kejriwal apology, Delhi HC issues decree in defamation cases by Jaitley

A criminal defamation case filed against Kejriwal and others has also been withdrawn from the Patiala House Court.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had filed two civil defamation cases of Rs 10 crore each against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. All six had alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association when Jaitley was its president.
 Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had filed two civil defamation cases of Rs 10 crore each against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. All six had alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association when Jaitley was its president. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued decree in two civil defamation cases filed by Arun Jaitley against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and five others over the alleged unsavoury statements made against the Union minister.

A criminal defamation case filed against Kejriwal and others has also been withdrawn from the Patiala House Court.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had filed two civil defamation cases of Rs 10 crore each against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. All six had alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association when Jaitley was its president.

Kejriwal and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Ashutosh, in a joint letter on Monday, apologised to Jaitley in connection with the comments made against him.

"I offer my sincere apology to you and your family members for any harm caused to your reputation as a consequence of my allegation," Kejriwal's letter read.

The second civil suit was filed against the AAP chief after his ex-lawyer Ram Jethmalani used an objectionable word against Jaitley during the hearing of the first case in 2017.

