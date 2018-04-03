The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 03, 2018 | Last Update : 02:52 PM IST

India, All India

CBSE not to re-conduct class 10 Maths exam, cites ‘students’ interest’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 3, 2018, 12:59 pm IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2018, 12:58 pm IST

HRD Ministry said that the board has taken the decision keeping in mind the paramount interest of students.

Class 10 Mathematics examination was cancelled after question paper of the subject was leaked and was reported last week. (Photo: File)
 Class 10 Mathematics examination was cancelled after question paper of the subject was leaked and was reported last week. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not re-conduct examination of Class 10 Mathematics paper.

“Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked CBSE Class 10 Maths paper and keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, CBSE has decided not to conduct re-examination even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana,” HRD Ministry secretary Anil Swarup said. 

Class 10 Mathematics examination, which was held on March 28, was cancelled after question paper of the subject was leaked and was reported last week.

Tags: cbse, board exams, class 10 maths exam, class 10 maths re-exam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Rihanna song becomes Howard University's protest anthem

2

OnePlus officially teases its next flagship

3

Stop illegal tail-docking, ear-cropping of puppies, urges PETA

4

Here are tips Meghan must learn to behave like a princess

5

Netflix is hiring professional binge watchers to rate their shows

more

Editors' Picks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

more

ALSO FROMLife

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

The fair, in its sixth edition features works from 32 countries. Asian largest contemporary art fair continues to see steady growth from the China market with its new generation of collectors (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong's Art Basel fair see installations, paintings from around world

Growing social media outrage against HDFC Bank prompted Head of Corporate Communication, Neeraj Jha, come forward to take stock of situation and declare that the spikes are being removed. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Twitter protest prompts bank's Mumbai branch to remove anti-homeless spikes

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham