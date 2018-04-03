The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 03, 2018 | Last Update : 07:33 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah to visit western Odisha to preempt further setbacks

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Apr 3, 2018, 12:24 am IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2018, 6:37 am IST

The state unit has invited party president Amit Shah to address two massive public rallies in Bhawanipatna and Bolangir on Wednesday and Thursday.

BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: Apparently shocked over and shaken by the crushing defeat of party in the Bijepur Assembly bypoll in western Odisha in the hands BJD, the BJP has decided to preempt any further such setbacks in the region.

The state unit has invited party president Amit Shah to address two massive public rallies in Bhawanipatna and Bolangir on Wednesday and Thursday.

Western Odisha, considered the strong base of the BJP in Odisha, has slipped into the hands of the BJD since 2009. The party which used to win over 30 of the 64 assembly seats in this region since 2000, has failed to win even double-digit number of seats in 2009 and 2014 seats polls. While it won six seats from the region in 2008, it currently has 8 of the total 10 legislators from the area.

Speaking on Mr Shah’s visit, BJP Legislature Party Leader in Odisha Legislative Assembly Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo said the party president was visiting the state as a part of his plan to cover all the 21 Lok Sabha seats before the 2019 polls.

“Amit Shaha ji has announced to cover all the 21 Lok Sabha seats before the 2019 polls are held. The present visit is a part of his plan of action,” said Mr Singhdeo.

The BJD on the other hand is planning to ensure that Mr Shah’s Odisha trips does not make noise in the media, allowing the saffron party to score some brownie points. Marking the Wednesday public meeting of the BJP chief, the regional party has planned a big joining ceremony at Berhampur in south Odisha where former Union minister and senior Congress leader Chandrasekhar Sahu and several others will join the party.

Tags: amit shah, ‪bjp, western odisha
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

Stop illegal tail-docking, ear-cropping of puppies, urges PETA

2

Here are tips Meghan must learn to behave like a princess

3

Netflix is hiring professional binge watchers to rate their shows

4

Martin Luther King's assassination eve speech to be read in Boston

5

There may be aliens living in the clouds of Venus, claims NASA

more

Editors' Picks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Taimur Ali Khan on the set, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport, Varun Dhawan was present at the song launch of his upcoming film. See all exclusive pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun promote October, Kareena with Taimur, Tiger-Disha together

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham