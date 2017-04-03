The Asian Age | News

Yogi Cabinet meets Tuesday: Loan waiver on agenda?

Published : Apr 3, 2017, 1:25 am IST
There are 2.15 crore small and marginal farmers in the state and their total loans add up to Rs 62,000 crores.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: A fortnight after being sworn in, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath plans to hold his first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Though the Cabinet has met informally thrice, Tuesday’s meeting will be its first formal session.

UP minister Siddhartha Nath Singh told reporters on Sunday that the issues to be taken up at the meeting had not yet been finalised.

It is learnt that the CM has been postponing the first official Cabinet meeting as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared during the campaign that farmers’ loans would be waived off at the first Cabinet meeting if the BJP came to power. The state government is ill-prepared for such an announcement.

There are 2.15 crore small and marginal farmers in the state and their total loans add up to Rs 62,000 crores. Financial experts say the state will have no option but to seek additional funds from the Centre in order to waive the farmers’ debts.

