Will use tech to ease burden on judiciary, says Modi

The Prime Minister urged all those working on start-ups to bring innovations to strengthen the judicial system.

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the judicial system in the country needed a technological revolution, and pledged his government would ensure a burden-free judicial environment and reduce the pendency of cases.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Allahabad high court’s 150-year celebrations on Sunday, the PM said the Allahabad high court was a “pilgrimage of sorts” for the nation’s judiciary and that the purpose of law was to ensure welfare for everyone.

Mr Modi said: “I assure Chief Justice Khehar that the government will back his resolve to reduce the pendency of cases. I have noticed an element of pain in his speech, and we have already done away with 1,200-odd laws in an attempt to modernise the judiciary and find a way out of the maze of statutes.”

The Prime Minister urged all those working on start-ups to bring innovations to strengthen the judicial system. “The use of technology in simplifying the work of courts will bring a qualitative change,” he said. Mr Modi suggested certain amendments could be brought to the judiciary system and courts and police stations could start using video-conferencing and other methods to reduce delays in cases.

The Prime Minister added that in 2022, when India celebrates 75 years of Independence, every citizen should prepare a roadmap for the country of his dreams.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in his speech, said justice should reach the poorest of the poor. He said the Allahabad high court was known for delivering historic judgments, and added that society needed to be regulated through the law. “No one should be above the law — not even the rulers”, he said.