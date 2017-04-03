The Asian Age | News

Three Constitution benches to sit in recess: CJI

We in the legal profession are at a turning point, a defining moment, says Khehar.

Chief Justice J.S. Khehar
 Chief Justice J.S. Khehar

Allahabad: Three Constitution benches will sit during the summer vacation of the Supreme Court, the first time in the apex court's 67-year-old history, to help reduce the number of pending cases, Chief Justice J.S. Khehar said on Sunday.

He said that he had asked the judges to consider sitting in courts for five days during vacation to clear at least 10 cases each day and bring down the pendency.

“This way thousands of small matters like matrimonial disputes and mediation cases can be settled and arrears of cases brought down,” he said.

“We in the legal profession are at a turning point, a defining moment,” the chief justice said.

