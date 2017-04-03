The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 03, 2017 | Last Update : 04:04 PM IST

India, All India

LeT plotting assassination of Kashmiri separatists: report

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 3, 2017, 3:23 pm IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2017, 3:21 pm IST

Also, LeT chief Hafiz Saeed and his Kashmir ‘operations-in-charge’ Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi have reportedly fallen out with each other.

Pakistani terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: AP)
 Pakistani terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Pakistani terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and his Kashmir ‘operations-in-charge’ Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi have reportedly fallen out with each other, leading to problems in the top rung of the organisation.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, intelligence inputs received by Indian agencies suggest that LeT terrorists are also planning to assassinate separatist leaders in the Kashmir Valley to foment further unrest there.

The report says that LeT has also decided not to use its own name to carry out terror attacks in India in the future. It has instead passed on instructions to use the name ‘Quit Kashmir Movement’ in its press releases to give an impression that ‘indigenous groups’ in India are involved.

According to intelligence documents, the LeT leadership has decided to “not use its name in its actions in Kashmir and actions will be given more and more colour of being carried out indigenously by the indigenous groups”, said the report.

This, coupled with a spurt in the number of youth joining militancy and an increase in terrorist infiltration attempts of late, has alarmed the Indian security establishment.

“Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi has got certain issues with 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who is presently under detention. Reportedly, Lakhvi has shifted most of his loyalists to PoK. Inputs reveal that Lashkar has decided to not use its name in its actions in Kashmir,” the intelligence sources said.

However, they said the reasons for the rift between the two terrorists are not known.

Meanwhile, another terror group, Tehreek-e-Mujahideen (TeM) has been revived in the Valley, said the report quoting intelligence sources.

Terrorist Bilpapa, who was earlier in Central Jail in Moulana Showkat murder case and is presently on bail, has enabled the group to resurrect, 6 years after it had disowned him.

Tags: hafiz saeed, let, zakiur rehman lakhvi, separatist leaders
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Tom Cruise's The Mummy trailer gives an adrenaline-spiking experience

2

Woman shoots video of maid falling instead of helping

3

NASA releases breathtaking close-up images of Jupiter

4

SRK's love for Punjab continues as he romances Anushka for Imtiaz film

5

Once owned, Trump's old Ferrari sold at auction for record $270,000

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham