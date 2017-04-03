The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 03, 2017 | Last Update : 08:37 PM IST

India, All India

CRPF jawan killed, 5 hurt in militant attack; minor girl among injured

PTI
Published : Apr 3, 2017, 7:57 pm IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2017, 8:01 pm IST

Militants opened fire on a civilian passenger vehicle carrying CRPF jawans at Sempora in the Pantha Chowk area, a police official said.

(Photo: PTI/Representational)
 (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Srinagar: A CRPF jawan was on Monday killed and five other personnel were injured along with two civilians, including a 10-year-old girl, as militants targeted a convoy in Srinagar, in yet another attack on security forces.

Militants opened fire on a civilian passenger vehicle carrying CRPF jawans at Sempora in the Pantha Chowk area in the afternoon, a police official said.

He said six CRPF personnel were injured in the attack by the militants, who managed to flee taking advantage of the ensuing chaos.

One of the injured personnel, Head Constable Basappa, later succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

Two other security personnel were said to be critical. The civilian driver of the vehicle and a 10-year-old girl also sustained injuries in the attack, he added.

The CRPF jawans were on their way to Srinagar for duty in connection with the upcoming Lok Sabha bypolls.

This is the third militant attack on security forces in Srinagar in as many days.

Last evening, militants hurled a grenade at a police party in Nowhatta area of old Srinagar, killing one cop and injuring 15 other security personnel.

On April 1, militants had opened fire on an army convoy on the Parimpora-Pantha Chowk bypass, injuring two jawans.

Tags: virbhadra singh, ed, rs 27 crore, crpf, jawan, militant attack, minor girl
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Malaysian PM considers making idli his favourite breakfast during India visit

2

Documentary on legendary Sachin Tendulkar to be aired on April 23

3

Watch: Tom Cruise's The Mummy trailer gives an adrenaline-spiking experience

4

Woman shoots video of maid falling instead of helping

5

NASA releases breathtaking close-up images of Jupiter

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham