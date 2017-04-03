The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 03, 2017 | Last Update : 05:28 AM IST

India, All India

BJP ropes in private firms to boost South footprint

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Apr 3, 2017, 4:43 am IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2017, 4:40 am IST

After massive UP win, Modi govt’s focus on Karnataka, Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After winning the battle for Uttar Pradesh Assembly with an impressive margin, the Narendra Modi government has now decided to train its eyes on regaining its former southern bastion of Karnataka and making gains in Tamil Nadu. The government has decided to engage the services of two private companies to spread the message of Modi government’s people friendly policies.

Interestingly, the move comes after successfully utilsing the services of these companies in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand polls. Sources stated that the saffron outfit is eager to regain lost ground in the only sourthern state in which it has ever tasted power. Karnataka Assembly polls are likely to be scheduled mid next year. After the demise of AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalitha in Tamil Nadu, the saffron outfit is trying hard and is hopeful to make some gains in the crucial sourthern state, sources said. Their services may also be utilised in Tamil Nadu where the BJP is trying hard to create inroads, sources added.

It is learnt that the PMO is directly monitoring the entire exercise as regaining power in the region is now considered to be the the foremost priority area of the Narendra Modi Government.

Sources stated that the engagement of these companies would be done through the Directorate of Field Publicity in the Union information and broadcasting ministry.

It is believed that the services of private companies were utilised for door to door campaigning before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Sources stated that apart from Narendra Modi’s charisma and saffron outfit’s organisational backing, the contribution of this door to door campaigning has also bee appreciated, hence the need was felt to replicate it in Karnataka.

The Modi government’s achievements like Demonetisation, Kisan Credit card and Digitial India, “people centric” policies like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Jan Dhan Yojna, Swachchha Bharat Abhiyaan and Make in India and issues of national concern are likely to be brought before the people ahead of state Assembly polls.

This awareness campaign by the government will be a separate exercises than what is conducted at political level by the BJP itself, sources added.  It is also understood that people’s views regarding government’s policies and local leaders are also likely to be collected from the electorate in the area.

Tags: modi government, uttar pradesh assembly, jayalalitha, make in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi: Qutub Minar turns blue on World Austism Awareness Day

2

North eastern girl takes on stereotypes with satire

3

First bio-gas bus in Kolkata with flat Re 1 fare

4

Snake squirming in pain after trying to eat porcupine

5

When Hugh Jackman played real-life superhero, saved Zac Efron's life

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham