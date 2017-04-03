BJP ropes in private firms to boost South footprint

After massive UP win, Modi govt’s focus on Karnataka, Tamil Nadu.

New Delhi: After winning the battle for Uttar Pradesh Assembly with an impressive margin, the Narendra Modi government has now decided to train its eyes on regaining its former southern bastion of Karnataka and making gains in Tamil Nadu. The government has decided to engage the services of two private companies to spread the message of Modi government’s people friendly policies.

Interestingly, the move comes after successfully utilsing the services of these companies in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand polls. Sources stated that the saffron outfit is eager to regain lost ground in the only sourthern state in which it has ever tasted power. Karnataka Assembly polls are likely to be scheduled mid next year. After the demise of AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalitha in Tamil Nadu, the saffron outfit is trying hard and is hopeful to make some gains in the crucial sourthern state, sources said. Their services may also be utilised in Tamil Nadu where the BJP is trying hard to create inroads, sources added.

It is learnt that the PMO is directly monitoring the entire exercise as regaining power in the region is now considered to be the the foremost priority area of the Narendra Modi Government.

Sources stated that the engagement of these companies would be done through the Directorate of Field Publicity in the Union information and broadcasting ministry.

It is believed that the services of private companies were utilised for door to door campaigning before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Sources stated that apart from Narendra Modi’s charisma and saffron outfit’s organisational backing, the contribution of this door to door campaigning has also bee appreciated, hence the need was felt to replicate it in Karnataka.

The Modi government’s achievements like Demonetisation, Kisan Credit card and Digitial India, “people centric” policies like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Jan Dhan Yojna, Swachchha Bharat Abhiyaan and Make in India and issues of national concern are likely to be brought before the people ahead of state Assembly polls.

This awareness campaign by the government will be a separate exercises than what is conducted at political level by the BJP itself, sources added. It is also understood that people’s views regarding government’s policies and local leaders are also likely to be collected from the electorate in the area.