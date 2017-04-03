Army jawan carrying two grenades arrested at Srinagar airport

The jawan was on his way to Delhi and was caught at security check with the grenades.

Srinagar: An Army jawan, carrying two grenades, was arrested on Monday by the police at the Srinagar airport.

According to sources, the 17 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles jawan who hailed from Darjeeling, said that he was unaware of the grenades in his possession.

The soldier is currently being questioned.

Further details are awaited.