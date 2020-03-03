PM Modi: Thinking of quitting social media on Sunday

Modi had highlighted the fact that social media can be used for propagating the good work of the government.

New Delhi: In a sudden move on Monday evening, at 8.56 pm to be precise, the Prime Minister announced on his personal Twitter handle that he is planning to give up all his social media accounts on March 8, 2020, i.e. next Sunday.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Will keep you posted,” is what Mr Modi tweeted, taking all his admirers by surprise. He used his personal Twitter handle @narendramodi to make the announcement.

Top sources said that the decision is understood to have been prompted by the volume of hate messages which his social media accounts have been receiving since the past several days, especially in the aftermath of the riots and killing which the north-eastern part of the national capital witnessed, coinciding with the much hyped visit of the US President Donald Trump last week to India.

While the announcement was ironically made using a social media platform, Twitter, which is closest to Mr Modi’s heart, it is the timing of the tweet which seemed interesting, as it has come just days after the riots in north-eastern Delhi, which according to official data, have left 47 dead and several hundreds severely wounded.

While scores of netizens urged Mr Modi not to quit the various social media platforms and “No Sir” trended on Twitter within minutes of his tweet, many found the idea of Mr Modi quitting social media unimaginable, and the reasoning being offered by sources incredulous.

Some journalists, quoting sources, tweeted that the Prime Minister’s tweet could be a teaser for Women’s Day, which falls on Sunday, March 8, when, for a day, Mr Modi’s accounts will be handed over to some women.

In his tweet, Mr Modi said, “this Sunday”, and not, this Sunday onwards.

Mr Modi, soon after assuming office of the Prime Minister during his first tenure in May 2014, had started his official Twitter handle, along with a Facebook account, which were later followed by YouTube and Instagram accounts, thus becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

He’s also the first Indian Prime Minister, who shortly after opening his official Twitter handle (@PMOIndia), had encouraged his Ccabinet colleagues to follow suit. Mr Modi had highlighted the fact that social media can be used for propagating the good work of the government.