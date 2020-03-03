Tuesday, Mar 03, 2020 | Last Update : 09:27 AM IST

India, All India

Iran slams ‘organised violence on Muslims’

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Mar 3, 2020, 6:57 am IST
Updated : Mar 3, 2020, 6:57 am IST

The Iranian reaction follows last week’s riots in north-east Delhi that has left several dead.

Javad Zarif
 Javad Zarif

New Delhi: In what will be a great shock for India, Iran has slammed the recent Delhi riots and condemned what it claimed was a “wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims”.

Calling itself a “friend of India”, Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif, in a late-night tweet,  “urged Indian authorities to ensure the well-being of all Indians and not let senseless thuggery prevail”, adding that the “path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law”. New Delhi had just recently slammed certain international bodies for their “irresponsible” comments on the Delhi riots but the reaction of Iran will no doubt cause considerable concern for New Delhi and take it by surprise.     

“Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of all Indians and not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law,” The Iranian foreign minister tweeted.

Foreign policy observers feel the Iranian comments could be an expression of resentment and anger by Tehran against the recent visit of US President Donald Trump to India and New Delhi laying out the red carpet for President Trump. It could also be seen as a sign of discord at a time when Iran is battling a severe outbreak of Coronavirus that has claimed many lives in the west Asian nation. Reeling under US sanctions, Iran has moved considerably closer to China.

But India needs Iran especially for the strategic sea-land access to Afghanistan and central Asia through the Iranian port of Chabahar. The Iranian reaction follows last week’s riots in north-east Delhi that has left several dead.

Tags: delhi riots

Latest From India

Shreenabh Agrawal

A child prodigy who must successfully move into adulthood

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka government to move resolution in favour of CAA

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: PTI File)

Himanta Biswa Sarma rules out inner line permit for Assam

Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (PTI)

BJP wooing Congress MLAs: Digvijay Singh

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham