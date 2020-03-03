Tuesday, Mar 03, 2020 | Last Update : 03:37 PM IST

India, All India

India summons Iran envoy to protest Delhi riots remark

PTI
Published : Mar 3, 2020, 12:45 pm IST
Updated : Mar 3, 2020, 12:56 pm IST

New Delhi took objection to Iran foreign minister Mohammad Zarif condemning violence against Indian Muslims

File photo of Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif greeting Austria's visiting foreign minister in Tehran on February 23, 2020. (AFP)
 File photo of Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif greeting Austria's visiting foreign minister in Tehran on February 23, 2020. (AFP)

New Delhi: India on Tuesday summoned Iranian ambassador Ali Chegeni and lodged a strong protest with him over the comments made by Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif over the current bout of violence in Delhi.

Official sources said the Iranian envoy was told that Zarif commented on a matter that is purely internal to India.

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif said, "Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims."

"The Iranian Ambassador in Delhi was summoned on Tuesday and a strong protest was lodged over the comments made by Zarif on the matter internal to India," a source said.

Tags: mohammed zarif, iran india, indian muslims, iran envoy

Latest From India

Hospital staff have been alert to the coronavirus after three positive cases were reported from Kerala.

Man flees coronavirus isolation ward in Kerala

Prime minister Narendra Modi photographed at the BJP parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi on March 3, 2020. (AFP)

Modi lets out secret why he's giving away his social media accounts

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives with Aam Aadmi party lawmaker Sanjay Singh (right) and Sushil Gupta (left) at Parliament House to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, on March 3, 2020. (AP)

Kejriwal meets PM, makes a point on Delhi cops

Shreenabh Agrawal

A child prodigy who must successfully move into adulthood

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham