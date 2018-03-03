Kerala: Student suspended for disrespecting National Anthem

The members of the Congress-affiliated Kerala Students Union (KSU) filed a police complaint, along with a video, against Aslam.

Kochi (Kerala): A Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader of Nirmala College in Kochi's Muvattupuzha town has been suspended for allegedly insulting the National Anthem.

The SFI leader has been identified as Aslam Salim, who ridiculed the anthem while it was being sung during the end of the day's class.

The incident took place on February 27, after the staff council recommended the principal to suspend Salim, a third year student of BA, who disrespected the National Anthem.

In the video, Aslam is reportedly seen conducting himself in a manner disrespectful to the anthem and tried to take photographs of other students who were standing for the anthem and distracted them.

Soon following that, the members of the Congress-affiliated Kerala Students Union (KSU) filed a police complaint, along with a video, against Aslam.

"The suspension notice was given to him yesterday," Jose Karikkunnel, Vice-Principal of the college told ANI.

According to media reports, the SFI denied claims that Aslam is one of its leaders.