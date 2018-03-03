The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Mar 03, 2018

India, All India

Hyd: Court sends 10 parents behind bars for allowing minors to drive

ANI
Published : Mar 3, 2018, 7:42 am IST
Updated : Mar 3, 2018, 7:43 am IST

According to media reports, a penalty of Rs 500 was also slapped on the parents, under Section 180 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

In all these cases, vehicles have been seized, and the minor driver and parents are being summoned to attend counselling at the Traffic Training institute and later prosecuted. (Photo: Representational | File)
 In all these cases, vehicles have been seized, and the minor driver and parents are being summoned to attend counselling at the Traffic Training institute and later prosecuted. (Photo: Representational | File)

Hyderabad (Telangana): A special magistrate court sent 10 parents behind bars for a day for allowing their minors to drive motorcycles in Telangana's Hyderabad city.

According to media reports, a penalty of Rs 500 was also slapped on the parents, under Section 180 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Amid a massive crackdown against underage driving, a 14-year-old was also sentenced to remand for one day in a juvenile home, media reports added.

In all these cases, vehicles have been seized, and the minor driver and parents are being summoned to attend counselling at the Traffic Training institute and later prosecuted.

The campaign to curb underage driving follows close on the heels of another campaign to curb drunken driving in the city.

In 2017, police recorded 130 accidents involving minors and many of them turned out to be near-fatal and in some cases caused death.

