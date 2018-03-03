The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 03, 2018 | Last Update : 02:50 PM IST

India, All India

Clever packaging, reason behind Modi's win, says Shashi Tharoor

ANI
Published : Mar 3, 2018, 9:06 am IST
Updated : Mar 3, 2018, 9:07 am IST

Tharoor had described Prime Minister Modi as an excellent salesman with an empty bag.

Tharoor has dabbled in fiction and non-fiction with focus on contemporary history and politics. 'Why I Am a Hindu', his 17th book, marked his first attempt at writing on religion. (Photo: File)
 Tharoor has dabbled in fiction and non-fiction with focus on contemporary history and politics. 'Why I Am a Hindu', his 17th book, marked his first attempt at writing on religion. (Photo: File)

Kochi (Kerala): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his (Modi's) victory "came because of a very clever packaging of development message".

Tharoor had also described Prime Minister Modi as an excellent salesman with an empty bag.

"Vajpayee made the government with 182 seats, Modi has 282. These extra 100 seats did not come because of Hindutva message. These seats came because of a very clever packaging of development message," Tharoor said at an 'In conversation' programme on his book 'Why I am a Hindu' as part of the Krithi international book festival here.

"That is what bottled those extra percent of votes," Tharoor added.

Further questioning over the acceptance of those people, who attack others for marrying into another faith or eating beef, Tharoor noted, "People who are willing to attack others for marrying into another faith or allegedly eating beef, is gaining more acceptance than it should. People like them exist and we can't wish them away."

Tharoor further expressed that the Congress should have had taken more active steps to resolve the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhumi dispute and described the demolition of the mosque as a very shameful incident.

Tharoor has dabbled in fiction and non-fiction with focus on contemporary history and politics. 'Why I Am a Hindu', his 17th book, marked his first attempt at writing on religion.

Tags: congress, shashi tharoor, narendra modi, bjp, babri masjid-ram janmabhumi dispute
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

MOST POPULAR

1

'Clean meat' grown in labs to soon be sold

2

European satellite launches to go ahead after Ariane 5 failure

3

Happy Holi: Big B, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla and others greet nation on the festival

4

Indian Navy ship led by all-women crew reaches Cape Town in South Africa

5

Royal couple invite 2,640 members of public to help celebrate wedding

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranveer Singh grabbed the opportunity to welcome Pharrell Williams in India by hosting a Holi party. See some amazing pictures from the party right here. (Source: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh celebrates Holi with American singer Pharrell Williams

Virat Kohli watched wife Anushka Sharma’s ‘Pari’ at a special screening held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Virat watches wife Anushka's spooky avatar with in-laws, Shahid, others join in

After family and well-wishers gave their last respects to veteran actress Sridevi, her body was taken to the crematorium for her last rites in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Boney and Anil by Sridevi's side at her last rites, SRK attends

Family and well-wishers arrived to pay their last respects to legendary actress Sridevi in Mumbai after her death in Dubai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Deepika, Ajay, others pay last respects to Sridevi before funeral

As Bollywood celebrities visited Anil Kapoor’s house to console the grieving family, Sridevi’s mortal remains were brought back from Dubai to Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Fans throng to see Sridevi one last time; Salman, Sara, others visit family

The flood of stars visiting Anil Kapoor’s residence to visit Sridevi’s family continued on Monday after her demise on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi no more: Shah Rukh, Deepika, Ranveer, others visit bereaved family

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham