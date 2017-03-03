The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 03, 2017 | Last Update : 05:18 PM IST

India, All India

Don't run away to Thailand after UP results: Uma Bharti tells Rahul

PTI
Published : Mar 3, 2017, 4:00 pm IST
Updated : Mar 3, 2017, 4:00 pm IST

She challenged him to visit Varanasi’s river banks to see the clean-up work done by her government.

Union Minister Uma Bharti. (Photo: Twitter)
 Union Minister Uma Bharti. (Photo: Twitter)

Varanasi: BJP's firebrand leader Uma Bharti on Saturday mocked Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi over the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and said that he would run away to Thailand after seeing the results.

"I urge Rahul Gandhi not to run away to Thailand as he is likely to once the assembly election results are out," she told NDTV.

She challenged him to visit Varanasi’s river banks to see the clean-up work done by her government. "He should come with me to the Ganga and if work to clean it has not started, either he can jump into the Ganga or I will," she told NDTV

She also accused the Akhilesh Yadav government of posing hurdles to her mission to clean the river Ganga and adviced Rahul Gandhi to call off the alliance with Congress.

On Thursday, Rahul had hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had accused him of making "conditional promises and deals" even with "Ganga maa".

"Modi told Maa Ganga that first make him the Prime Minister and then only he will carry out its cleaning works," said Gandhi while seeking votes for local party MLA Ajai Rai from Pindara assembly seat under Banaras Lok Sabha constituency.

While attacking Modi for allegedly making "conditional promises" to the people of Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi promised in the same vein if Congress-SP alliance forms government in UP it "will give Rs 20 lakh to youths for starting their own business."

"Modi strikes relationships with the Ganga maa saying he he is beta of Banaras and that Maa Ganga called him to Varanasi," said Rahul and asked, "Does Maa Ganga had only one son and that too from Gujarat??”

"Ganga belongs to everyone and not to a single person." Referring to a slew of PM's alleged promises for Varanasi, Rahul said "Modi had promised Metro rail, did people get it?"

"Modi talked of making Benaras a Kyoto city, give each house clean drinking water, fly luxury planes over Ganga and to set up a Bhojpuri film city here," said Rahul asking if the city got any of these things till now despite lapse of over three years since he became the PM.

Exuding confidence that Congress-SP alliance would win the UP assembly elections, Gandhi said the polling in the last five phases has shown that voters favoured Congress-SP alliance while "Modi ji lost his smiles had looked sad as if he has already lost the polls."

Tags: rahul gandhi, uma bharti, up polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

MOST POPULAR

1

Boy swims 5 kms with hands and legs chained in Tamil Nadu

2

Dancers pays hilarious tribute to Baba Ramdev with yoga dance

3

Being 'too fit' can also ruin a man's desire for sex

4

Maharashtra BJP chief’s son has opulent wedding with medieval-era palatial set, drone-cameras

5

Australia: Man stabs stepdaughter, forces mom to listen to her dying cries

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham