The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 03, 2017 | Last Update : 12:45 PM IST

India, All India

Rs 70,000 crore black money detected since demonetisation: Justice Arijit Pasayat

PTI
Published : Mar 3, 2017, 11:29 am IST
Updated : Mar 3, 2017, 11:30 am IST

Pasayat said the SIT made several recommendations in the past two years through its interim reports to check generation of black money.

Representational image
 Representational image

Cuttack: Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed SIT on black money, Justice Arijit Pasayat, on Thursday said Rs 70,000 crore of black money has been unearthed so far and the sixth report on it will be submitted to the apex court in April.

He said Rs 70,000 crore of black money, including more than Rs 16,000 crore detected after probe launched into global leaks about Indians stashing funds abroad, has been unearthed through different schemes of the government.

After a meeting with officers of several government agencies dealing with economic and financial affairs here, Justice Pasayat informed that the SIT will submit its sixth interim report to the Supreme Court in the first week of April.

He said the SIT made several recommendations in the past two years through its interim reports to check generation of black money. "While most of our recommendations have been accepted by the government, some are under active consideration to clampdown on black money," he said.

"One of our proposals, on cash holding of Rs 15 lakh or more to be presumed as undisclosed, is under serious consideration of the central government," Justice Pasayat said, adding that on the SIT's recommendation the government has already declared that cash transaction beyond Rs 3 lakh will be treated as illegal and punishable under law.

On Odisha specific economic offences and unearthing of black money, he said today's meeting was specifically convened to ensure smooth coordination between all investigating agencies in sharing their findings with other agencies for easy detection of ill-gotten money.

Justice Pasayat said he has asked the state crime branch, probing various wrongdoings of private educational institutions, jewellery shops, real estate companies, self-styled godmen, mafia dons, to share their findings with sleuths of the Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate for a thorough probe.

Tags: black money, demonetisation, supreme court
Location: India, Odisha, Kataka (Cuttack)

MOST POPULAR

1

Man in NY gets Rs 66000 for watching couples have sex

2

Eek! Mouse delays London-to-San Francisco flight for 4 hours

3

Mahesh Bhatt receives death calls for Alia, extortionist arrested following police help

4

Oprah Winfrey hints at running for President

5

Man’s 'best friend' puts its life in line, fights a leopard

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham