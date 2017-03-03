The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 03, 2017 | Last Update : 03:47 PM IST

India, All India

Army man who 'exposed' abuse at regiment found dead under mysterious circumstances

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 3, 2017, 2:56 pm IST
Updated : Mar 3, 2017, 2:57 pm IST

Roy Mathew's body was found from near the Army camp at Nasik in Maharashtra on Thursday.

Roy Mathew had joined the Indian Army about 13 years ago and was working as a gunner.
 Roy Mathew had joined the Indian Army about 13 years ago and was working as a gunner.

Kollam: An Army man from Kollam who dared to complain against the mistreatment in the Army camp has met with a tragic end. The body of gunner Roy Mathew, 33, of Cherukulathu Veedu at Karuvelil, Ezhukone here, was found from near the Army camp at Nasik in Maharashtra on Thursday.

Roy Mathew had joined the Indian Army about 13 years ago and was working as a gunner with the rocket regiment 214 in Nasik camp for the past one year.

The issues started as three Army men with the camp, including Roy Mathew, had given statements to a local channel there that the higher officials were mistreating them inside the camp, even forcing them to polish their shoes and wash the laundry.

The visuals were taken with a  hidden camera and aired with their faces masked. However, this was found out by the senior officers, allege the relatives of Roy Mathew. They said Roy Mathew had contacted his wife Fini Roy for the last time on February 25 after which he went missing.   Roy had told his wife that he  had some “issues” at his workplace.  “He was crying over phone,” she said.

“A commanding officer from the camp contacted us on Thursday morning and said a body similar to that of Roy was found from near the Army camp. It was three-day-old and was shifted for autopsy.  The last time we heard from him was on February 25 when he  was mentally disturbed,” said Roy’s brother John Mathew. Thereafter,  his phone remained switched off. The relatives  also tried to contact the Army officers, but in vain. Roy’s wife has also filed a petition with  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan  on  the incident.

Tags: army man, roy mathew, indian army
Location: India, Kerala

MOST POPULAR

1

Maharashtra BJP chief’s son has opulent wedding with medieval-era palatial set, drone-cameras

2

Australia: Man stabs stepdaughter, forces mom to listen to her dying cries

3

Woman finds fried lizard in French fries at McDonald’s

4

Twitterati make bizarre requests to Modi after his 'gift' story goes viral

5

'Why would I call my son Little John?': Kareena trashes reports

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Couple and son recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes

Haitian natives walk down the streets to celebrate with drama, song and dance. (Photo: AP)

Haitians liven up last day of Carnival celebrations

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

The Vintage Car Rally held at Horniman circle had cars as old as 1921 as their owners drove down to win prizes in different categories at the rally. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Vintage Car Rally celebrates old world charm of Mumbai

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Confluence of pagan and Catholic cultures in Bolivian carnival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham