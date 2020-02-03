Monday, Feb 03, 2020 | Last Update : 07:57 AM IST

RSS set to expand its base in Scindia bastion

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 3, 2020, 6:20 am IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2020, 6:20 am IST

The Scindia dynast used to be seen in reverence by the people in Guna, once a part of former Gwalior kingdom.

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: AFP)
Bhopal: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has firmed up its strategy to expand its base in Guna Lok Sabha constituency, considered the traditional bastion of Scindia dynasty of Gwalior, in Madhya Pradesh, leaving the ruling Congress worried.

The decision by the RSS to hold its ‘Yuva sankalp Shibir’, the youth camp, in Guna is a part of the strategy by the sangh to ‘expand and then consolidate’ its base in Guna in the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party wresting the Lok Sabha constituency from Congress veteran Jyotiradityan Scindia in the last polls, sangh sources disclosed to this newspaper on Sunday.

RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat, significantly, exhorted people to choose ‘Nayak’ or statesman over ‘Neta’ or leader while addressing the youths who attended the camp late on Saturday.

Sangh sources revealed that RSS has chalked out a strategy to ‘expand and consolidate’ its base in Guna in the wake of changed political scenario in the constituency.

“RSS has been working in the Lok Sabha constituency since last five years to generate awareness among the people on the lack of development in the area. BJP had cashed in on the woks done by RSS, by snatching Guna seat from Mr Scindia in the last LS polls”, a senior sangh leader told this newspaper on Sunday requesting not to be quoted since he was not authorised to speak to the media.

BJP’s K.P. Yadav, a greenhorn, won the seat by defeating Mr Scindia by a margin over one lakh votes in the polls.

The Scindia dynast used to be seen in reverence by the people in Guna, once a part of former Gwalior kingdom.  

Mr Scindia was given the charge of west UP by Congress in the last Lok Sabha polls.

