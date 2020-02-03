Monday, Feb 03, 2020 | Last Update : 03:56 AM IST

India, All India

‘Non-lapsable’ fund for military, forces mooted

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Feb 3, 2020, 3:42 am IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2020, 3:42 am IST

The defence ministry has also asked the commission to look at the monetisation of surplus land.

The defence ministry said though India is currently not engaged in any conflict, the nature of threats that it faces demands complete defence preparedness.
 The defence ministry said though India is currently not engaged in any conflict, the nature of threats that it faces demands complete defence preparedness.

New Delhi: The defence ministry proposed to the 15th Finance Commission that it set up a “non-lapsable fund” as well as tax-free defence bonds, the disinvestment of defence public sector undertakings and levy of cess as a means to generate additional funds to meet the big defence acquisitions needed by the armed forces as they look to prepare themselves for modern warfare and a combined threat from Pakistan and China.

The defence ministry has also asked the commission to look at the monetisation of surplus land.

The defence ministry said though India is currently not engaged in any conflict, the nature of threats that  it faces demands complete defence preparedness. It said big defence acquisitions require large capital outlays and current provisions are inadequate to fund these and thus there is a need for alternate sources of additional funding.

The 15th Finance Commission has also been asked to examine whether a separate mechanism for funding defence and internal security is to be set up, and if so, how such a mechanism should be operationalised.

“The commission, with the objective of ensuring predictability and stability in the flow of funds for defence and internal security, intends to constitute an expert group comprising representatives of the ministries of defence, home affairs and finance to consider the detailed modalities and implementation plan for accretion to, and utilisation of, the proposed non-lapsable fund or alternative mechanism,” said its report tabled in Parliament on Saturday.

The commission said it is of the view that the non-salary component should be allowed to grow at a robust pace so as to allow for a reasonable level of maintenance of defence assets. “An annual growth of 11 per cent in total defence revenue expenditure allows expenditure on maintenance of defence assets (the non-salary component of defence revenue expenditure) to grow at around 15.5 per cent in 2020-21, compared to an average growth of about eight per cent in the previous two years,” it said.

Tags: defence ministry, non-lapsable fund

Latest From India

In the Rajya Sabha, the Trinamul Congress has given notice under Rule 267 for suspension of rules to discuss the “raging anti CAA-NRC-NPR people’s movement in India”. (Photo: PTI)

Opposition parties set to take on govt over CAA-NRC

The sources said a NIA team led by a DIG-rank officer went to Anantnag on Saturday and held a meeting with senior police officials there.

NIA raids across Kashmir to trace cop-militant links

People block a road near the police headquarters to protest

Unidentified miscreants open fire at Jamia Millia Islamia again

Sonia Gandhi. (File photo)

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital for checkup

MOST POPULAR

1

Three new Nokia smartphones appear in massive leak

2

Insanely powerful iPhone 12 revealed

3

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

4

Would you pay USD 5000 on this Tesla Cybertruck-inspired iPhone 11 Pro?

5

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham