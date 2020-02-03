Monday, Feb 03, 2020 | Last Update : 03:56 AM IST

India, All India

NIA raids across Kashmir to trace cop-militant links

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 3, 2020, 3:31 am IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2020, 3:31 am IST

The police also arrested Irfan Shafi Mir, a lawyer by profession, who has been accused as an overground worker of militants.

The sources said a NIA team led by a DIG-rank officer went to Anantnag on Saturday and held a meeting with senior police officials there.
  The sources said a NIA team led by a DIG-rank officer went to Anantnag on Saturday and held a meeting with senior police officials there.

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), as part of a probe into tainted Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh’s alleged links with militants, on Sunday conducted raids at multiple locations in the Union territory’s southern Shopian district.

Official sources here said NIA sleuths fanned out in the militancy-infested district at dawn to raid several places, including private houses and offices. They reportedly seized incriminating material including some documents which may help its investigation into the sensational case, the sources said.

The raids took place a day after 20-member NIA team arrived in Kashmir to collect more evidence against Singh, who was arrested along with Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu, one of the most wanted Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants, and his accomplice Asif Ahmed Rather in Kulgam district on January 11.

Singh, who was posted as deputy superintendent of police at the Anti-Hijacking Squad at the Srinagar Airport, has since been placed under suspension. The police authorities have also recommended that he be dismissed from service. The militant duo were travelling in a Hyundai i20 along the highway linking Srinagar and Jammu and were reportedly on their way to Chandigarh.

The police also arrested Irfan Shafi Mir, a lawyer by profession, who has been accused as an overground worker of militants. Subsequently, Naveed Babu’s brother Syed Irfan Ahmed was arrested from Punjab.

The investigations by the J&K police had reportedly revealed that Singh had accompanied militants or helped them in relocating to various parts of country on different occasions in lieu of money and other considerations. However, the Centre later asked the NIA to probe the case.

The sources said a NIA team led by a DIG-rank officer went to Anantnag on Saturday and held a meeting with senior police officials there. This was followed by the NIA’s raids in Shopian. The places raided by the NIA sleuths included the homes of Naveed Babu, Asif and Irfan Mir and also those of a Hizb militant, Adil Pala, and Khursheed Sheikh, a local resident who allegedly helped Naveed Babu, a former special police officer, in stealing four service rifles from a security picket at a Food Corporation of India store in central district of Budgam in 2017.

The sources said Khursheed Sheikh was not present at home. However, the NIA detained his brother Tariq Sheikh. The NIA also raided the house of Tariq Mir, the local sarpanch, in  Maldera village of Shopian. Mir, said to be associated with the BJP was, however, neither detained nor questioned, the sources said.

Both the J&K police and NIA had earlier conducted raids at Singh’s house in Srinagar’s Indira Nagar and the family’s ancestral properties in Tral area of Pulwama. The NIA also sealed a residential house in Srinagar’s Gulshan Nagar where Naveed Babu had stayed as a tenant some time ago.

A special court at Jammu had on January 23 sent Singh, the militant duo and Irfan Mir and Syed Irfan to 15 days’ NIA custody.

Three suspected Jaish militants — all said to be Pakistani nationals — were shot dead by the security forces while attempting to enter the Valley after reportedly sneaking into J&K from across the border at Hiranagar, 56 km east of Jammu, in an encounter at Nagrota along the Jammu-Srinagar highway Friday. One policeman was injured. The militants were in a truck driven by Sameer Dar, a resident of Pulwama’s Kakapora area. Dar reportedly told his interrogators that he ferried a group of militants to the Valley using his truck earlier in December last year, after they had sneaked into J&K from across the border. He has said he doesn’t know their present whereabouts, but knows that they were carrying a large amount of ammunition.

Tags: national investigation agency, davinder singh

Latest From India

In the Rajya Sabha, the Trinamul Congress has given notice under Rule 267 for suspension of rules to discuss the “raging anti CAA-NRC-NPR people’s movement in India”. (Photo: PTI)

Opposition parties set to take on govt over CAA-NRC

The defence ministry said though India is currently not engaged in any conflict, the nature of threats that it faces demands complete defence preparedness.

‘Non-lapsable’ fund for military, forces mooted

People block a road near the police headquarters to protest

Unidentified miscreants open fire at Jamia Millia Islamia again

Sonia Gandhi. (File photo)

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital for checkup

MOST POPULAR

1

Three new Nokia smartphones appear in massive leak

2

Insanely powerful iPhone 12 revealed

3

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

4

Would you pay USD 5000 on this Tesla Cybertruck-inspired iPhone 11 Pro?

5

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham