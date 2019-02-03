Shahabuddin nephew, 2 others killed in Bihar

Police believe that the murder could be the outcome of brewing enmity between rivals groups in Siwan.

Criminal turned politician and former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin facing trial in over 40 criminal cases was sent to Tihar jail in February 2017 after he was found controlling his gang from inside Siwan prison.

Patna: Deteriorating law and order scenario and rise in high profile murder cases ahead of general elections has raised political temperature in Bihar.

In the last 24 hours at least three persons including Yusuf, a nephew of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, were killed in Bihar. Sources claimed that he was partying with his friends in his village Pratappur when unidentified assailants killed him.

Alert was sounded in Siwan and adjoining districts following the murder on Saturday. According to the police, “a case was registered and a manhunt has been launched to nab the criminals who fled away from the scene of the crime after murdering Yusuf on Friday evening”.

A gun and three bullet shells were also recovered by the police from the crime scene. Police believe that the murder could be the outcome of brewing enmity between rivals groups in Siwan.

Sources claimed that Yusuf was close to Shahabuddin and his son Osama. The incident occurred a few days after the court framed charges against Shahabuddin in connection with journalist Rajdeo Ranjan murder case.

Two other incidents which highlight the crumbling law and order scenario in the state was the killing of a councillor in Buxar and a police encounter with hardened criminal Kundan Singh in Muzaffarpur on Saturday.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who has been hinting at using law and order as poll agenda highlighted these issues in a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday.

While urging Nitish Kumar to initiate tough action against criminals Tejashwi Yadav said, “It seems that anti-social elements have been presented with a free run to go about their business fearlessly. Many incidents of broad daylight contract killings, political killings, rapes, abduction for ransom and different organized crimes backed by people close to the establishment are getting reported from all parts of the state these days. Helpless citizens of the state have already concluded that there is no rule of law and thus nobody is feeling safe”.