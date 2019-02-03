PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Seemanchal Express mishap

Seven people have lost their lives, two sustained grievous injuries and 27 suffered minor injuries

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives due to the derailment of Seemanchal Express near Sahadai Buzurg on Sunday.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the derailment of coaches of the Seemanchal Express. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Railways, NDRF, and local authorities are providing all possible assistance in the wake of the accident,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of deceased and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained injuries. This comes in addition to the ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for those who were grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries announced by the Ministry of Railways.

Total 11 coaches are affected due to the derailment with three of them having been capsized.

Seven people have lost their lives, two sustained grievous injuries and 27 suffered minor injuries.

Rescue and relief operations are currently underway.