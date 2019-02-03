Sunday, Feb 03, 2019 | Last Update : 08:36 AM IST

Congress condemns BJP’s comments on Priyanka Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 3, 2019, 6:24 am IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2019, 7:06 am IST

In a video message posted on Twitter, Ms Dev said one of the reasons why only few women join politics was that they are not treated well.

Priyanka Gandhi
 Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of making several ‘derogatory’ statements against newly-inducted Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress women’s wing has said it would file FIRs in all state capitals on Monday against the ‘malicious campaign’ targeting the Gandhi family scion.

Following Ms Gandhi’s  entry into active politics by being appointed as AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (East), there has been a malicious campaign against her, the party unit’s president Sushmita Dev said on Saturday.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Ms Dev said one of the reasons why only few women join politics was that they are not treated well.

“I am saddened that Ms Priyanka Gandhi has also been targeted with such behaviour. Since she has become general secretary, many BJP leaders have made such comments that have saddened me,” the All India Mahila Congress president said. She added that she would lodge an FIR in Delhi against this malicious campaign. “I want my state presidents to lodge FIRs in the capitals of their respective states so that we can reach those who are running this dirty campaign,” the Silchar MP added.

The Congress leader said she expects the police officials in the state capitals to register FIRs and act against those behind this campaign.    

The Mahila Congress statement comes days after senior BJP leader and Bihar Minister Vinod Narain Jha had said that Priyanka Gandhi has no other quality except being “very beautiful” and the party should remember that beauty does not garner votes.

