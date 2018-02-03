Sushma Swaraj visits Nepal as Left gets set to take over

Swaraj congratulated the Government and people of Nepal for the successful conduct of three-tier elections in Nepal.

New Delhi: With a pro-China Left government set to take over power after a landslide electoral victory in Nepal, India is pulling out all stops to ensure that it retains its influence in its Himalayan neighbour. Visiting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj “conveyed to all political leaders of Nepal that the Government of India is looking forward to working with the democratically elected Government to take forward bilateral ties to newer heights for mutual benefit, and to support the Government of Nepal, as per its priorities, in its endeavours for rapid economic growth and development”. With China already undertaking massive economic assistance to Nepal, India, in its budget on Thursday, had steeply hiked aid to Nepal to Rs 650 crore for 2018-19, up from just Rs 375 crore in the revised estimates for 2017-18. Ms. Swaraj also met the victorious chairman of CPN-UML Mr. K.P. Sharma Oli who is expected to take over as the next prime minister and who is known to openly take a pro-China stand on various issues.

Ms Swaraj is the first high-level visitor from India after the successful holding of Parliamentary and first ever Provincial Assembly elections in Nepal in November-December 2017. During her visit to Nepal, Ms Swaraj called on President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba. She also held meetings with Mr K.P. Sharma Oli, chairman of CPN-UML, Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, chairman of CPN-MC, Mr Upendra Yadav, president of SSF-N and Mahanta Thakur, coordinator of the Presidium.

EAM conveyed to all political leaders of Nepal that the Government of India is looking forward to working with the democratically elected Government to take forward bilateral ties to newer heights for mutual benefit, and to support the Government of Nepal, as per its priorities, in its endeavours for rapid economic growth and development.”