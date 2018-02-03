Jharkhand High Court defers hearing Lalu Yadav’s bail

Lalu Yadav who is serving a jail term for his role in two fodder scam cases had challenged CBI court’s verdict in the Jharkhand high court.

Patna: Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred hearing on Lalu Yadav’s bail plea for two weeks. The CBI court had convicted Lalu Yadav for offences related to cheating and criminal conspiracy under different sections of the IPC and the Prevention of corruption act.

Lalu Yadav who is serving a jail term for his role in two fodder scam cases had challenged CBI court’s verdict in the Jharkhand high court.

His lawyer Anant Kumar told this newspaper from Ranchi that “we had applied for bail which will come up for hearing after two weeks as the High Court wants to see records of lower court verdict”.

The CBI Court had sentenced Lalu Yadav to three and half years in prison on January 6 this year in a case related to fraudulent withdrawal of `89.27 Lakh from the Deoghar treasury between 1991 and 1994.

This was the second conviction of RJD Chief Lalu Yadav in the scam that had surfaced for the first time 21 years ago.

He was also found guilty in the third case related to fodder scam on January 24 and sentenced to prison for five years pertaining to illegal withdrawal of `33.61 crores from Chaibasa treasury when he was the Chief Minister of Bihar in 1992 -93.

“Hearing related to his bail in the Chaibasa treasury case is also likely in another one week time”, Lawyer Anant Kumar said. Political observers are of the view that Lalu’s trouble may not end with bail in this case as he facing trial in three other fodder scam cases. Hearing in two cases has almost ended and the court may pronounce verdict within few months.