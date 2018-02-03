DD, AIR on revamp path, may hire veterans

It is understood that the move comes with an aim to compete with the private channels and give the news presentation a professional outlook.

New Delhi: With the Narendra Modi government on the final leg of its term, the national broadcasters, Doordarshan and All-India Radio, are soon likely to seek the services of seasoned and veteran journalists “seemingly close to the current dispensation” for their news operations. It is understood that the move comes with an aim to compete with the private channels and give the news presentation a professional outlook.

Sources stated that the names of a few senior journalists, believed to be close to the present dispensation, are also being considered for the post of CEO DD News. The move comes as part of the attempts for a major revamp news broadcasting at public service broadcasters, Doordarshan and All-India Radio.

It is understood that the positions for employing journalists have been created over the past few weeks after a slew of government officials being transfers from DD and AIR. It is learnt that the attempt would be to professionalise the news collection and dissemination abilities of these units, which have often been blamed for their bureaucratic approach to the entire news broadcasting process.

Sources stated that the new positions in news section are likely to be created at both the national and regional levels so that the entire news dissemination process gets an overhaul. It must be recalled that during the Vajpayee-led NDA government too these public service broadcasters had employed the services of several senior journalists.

The attempt to streamline news dissemination services of the national broadcasters comes close on the heels of similar move to revamp and restructure the advertising and publicity divisions of the Modi government.

The Modi government has decided to establish the Bureau of Outreach and Communication. The organisation has been created by merging the Directorate of Film Festivals, the Song and Drama Division and the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity, to ensure better reach and synergy in the projection of people centric policies of the Modi government among the citizens.