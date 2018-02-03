The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 03, 2018 | Last Update : 10:18 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Kamlesh Nagarkoti celebrates after dismissing Australian skipper Jason Sangha. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| ICC U-19 World Cup Final, IND vs AUS: India bowl out Australia for 216
 
India, All India

CBI chargesheets Bhupinder Singh Hooda for land deals in Manesar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 3, 2018, 1:16 am IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2018, 4:27 am IST

The former Haryana CM termed the CBI’s chargesheet as “politically motivated”.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Photo: PTI/File)
 Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday filed a chargesheet against former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and 33 others in the multi-crore Manesar land deal case.

The CBI filed the chargesheet against Mr Hooda and 33 others, including two retired IAS officers, in a special CBI court in Haryana’s Panchkula district under IPC Sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Besides Mr Hooda, his former principal secretary Murari Lal Tayal, and former additional principal secretary and former UPSC member Chattar Singh (both retired IAS officers), former director of town and country planning Sudeep Singh Dhillon and then district town planner (HQ) Jaswant Singh have also been charged. Talking to reporters here, CBI spokesman Abhishek Dayal said: “Twenty-nine builders and companies have also been named in the chargesheet”.

The former Haryana CM termed the CBI’s chargesheet as “politically motivated”. “I have been maintaining from day one that it is a politically motivated case. My government did nothing wrong. It seems that the leaders in power keep on dreaming only about me with an intention to just defame me. The truth will come out”, he told reporters.

It was alleged in the chargesheet that on August 27, 2004 and August 25, 2005, the Haryana government issued separate notifications for the acquisition of 912 acres of land for setting up an industrial model township at Manesar, Naurangpur and Lakhnoula villages in Gurgaon. Threatening farmers with the government’s acquisition process, builders allegedly purchased around 459 acres from farmers at prices in the range of Rs 20-25 lakhs per acre to Rs 1.5 crore per acre, the CBI has alleged. Around 350 acres of land were bought at the throwaway price of Rs 20-25 lakhs per acre, while another 50 acres at the rate of even Rs 1.5 crore (approx) per acre, it said. In 2007, the builders allegedly gave a plea in the office of the then chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, seeking withdrawal of the acquisition process, which was done two months later, on August 24, the CBI has alleged.

The CBI claimed that the state government allegedly cited frivolous grounds such as the shape of land not being appropriate for acquisition and many properties being under litigation to keep the land out of the acquisition process. “Further, this land was released in violation of government policy, in favour of the builders, their companies and agents, instead of the original landowners,” the CBI spokesman said. The CBI alleged that land measuring more than 400 acres, whose market value at that time was well above Rs 4 crores (approx) per acre, totalling about Rs 1,600 crores, was thus allegedly purchased by the conspirators from the innocent landowners for only about Rs 100 crores (approx).

Tags: manesar land deal case, bhupinder singh hooda
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

LIVE| ICC U-19 World Cup Final, IND vs AUS: India bowl out Australia for 216

2

Google removes popular gay dating app from its online store in Indonesia

3

Xiaomi becomes the 5th largest smartphone manufacturer

4

Face of Money: After Putin in bullets, Ukrainian artists carve Trump’s face in coins

5

Stars and campaigners come together for ban on crabs and lobsters being boiled alive

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

A large group of flamingos arrives at Thane creek near Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai. The Maharashtra Government has declared the area along the western bank of the Thane Creek as the "Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary". (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

In Photos: Flamingoes arrive in Mumbai

Thaipusam is a festival celebrated by the Tamil community on the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai. that is, January/February. Thaipusam, which is celebrated in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan, is an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photos: AP)

Celebrating the triumph of good over evil in Malaysia

In Poland, special ceremonies have been held to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Photos: AP)

Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorated in Poland

From flowing gowns, head pieces and bright colours, Madrid Fashion Week showcased inspired Spanish collections. (Photos: AP)

Madrid Fashion Week showcases eclectic tones of hues and designs

Prince Rainier was fascinated with the circus world. So in 1974, he created the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival to showcase the world's greatest Big Top performers. (Photos: AP)

Monte-Carlo International Circus festival showcases world's best performers

Exhibition by Asit Kumar Patnaik’s recent paintings promises to showcase men and women trying to figure each other out. The exhibition that will be on from January 30 to February 5 will stay open all days from 11am to 7pm

Radiant Expressions at Jehangir Art Gallery is a study in gender interactions

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham