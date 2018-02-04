Babul Supriyo asks MP Shatrughan Sinha to give triple talaq, quit BJP

Babul Supriyo's reaction came a day after BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha once again lashed out at BJP for its defeat in the Rajasthan bypoll.

'Better late than never, otherwise the disastrous results could or would be soon reformed as Tata-Bye-Bye results. Wake up BJP. Jai Hind,' Shatrughan Sinha tweeted.

New Delhi: Union Minister of State Babul Supriyo and acclaimed singer Babul Supriyo hit back at Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday for his criticism of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its 'disastrous loss' in the Rajasthan bypoll results declared on Thursday.

"Shatrughan Sinha ji ko bolta hu aapko itni nafrat hai to kyo roz aake sansad mein baithte hain? Kyo aisi situation paida karte hain ki dusro ko bolna pade 'khamosh'. Dressing room ki baat wahin rehni chahiye. Aap teen talaq dijiye aur khud chod dijiye BJP (I want to ask Mr Shatrughan Sinha that if he hates the party so much, why does he come and sit in the parliament everyday? Why does he create situations where others have to ask him to remain silent? What happens in the dressing room, should stay in the dressing room. Please give Triple Talaq to BJP and quit the party)," he said.

"Breaking news with record breaking disastrous results for ruling party - Rajasthan becomes first state to give BJP Triple Talaq. Ajmer: Talaq, Alwar: Talaq, Mandalgarh: Talaq," he said, taking a jibe at his party for their enthusiasm in passing the Triple Talaq Bill for Muslim women.

"Our opponents winning the elections with record margins, giving our party a jolt. Better late than never, otherwise the disastrous results could or would be soon reformed as Tata-Bye-Bye results. Wake up BJP. Jai Hind," he added.

The 72-year-old 'Vidrohi' actor has recently joined former finance minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha's political action group, 'Rashtra Manch', with a motive to start a movement against the policies of the Narendra Modi-led Government at the centre.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government also presented the Union Budget 2018-19 on Thursday, which Sinha did not leave out of his criticism.

"When the hurly burly of budget shall be over and the Aam Aadmi realizes that he has been promised the unachievable moon, Rajasthan shall state that Aam Aadmi has started to speak clearly. Time to retrospect, isn’t it?" he tweeted.