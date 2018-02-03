The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 03, 2018 | Last Update : 10:17 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Kamlesh Nagarkoti celebrates after dismissing Australian skipper Jason Sangha. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| ICC U-19 World Cup Final, IND vs AUS: India bowl out Australia for 216
 
India, All India

Against our ethos: Top police body snubs IPS officer’s Ram temple pledge

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 3, 2018, 9:41 am IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2018, 9:41 am IST

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary criticised Shukla saying that being a public servant, he cannot take such a pledge at a public function.

DG Home Guard Surya Kumar Shukla was seen in a video clip pledging to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo: Twitter | Videograb)
  DG Home Guard Surya Kumar Shukla was seen in a video clip pledging to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo: Twitter | Videograb)

Lucknow: Even before the dust could settle over Bareilly district magistrate R Vikkram Singh’s Facebook posts, another senior officer has now embarrassed the Yogi Adityanath government.

This time it is DG Home Guard Surya Kumar Shukla who was seen in a video clip pledging to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

 A 1982 batch IPS officer, Shukla is seen in the video clip raising slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ at an event with other unidentified leaders. 

The video shows the pledge being administered by Azam Khan of the Muslim Karsevak Manch. The IPS officer pledging to construct the Ram temple is a serious matter since the temple issue is still under the consideration of the Supreme Court and Shukla is a serving officer in the UP government.

"We, Ram bhakts, in this programme, pledge that a grand Ram temple will be built soonest. Jai Sri Ram," say the men at the function.

Reacting to the video, IPS Association said in a tweet that they have disassociated themselves from the act of the officer and asserted that it was against the ethos of neutrality, fairness and uprightness that the Indian Police Service stands for.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary also criticised Shukla saying that being a public servant, he cannot take such a pledge at a public function.

Shukla, meanwhile, clarified, “It was a function organised by the Muslim community to build consensus on the Ayodhya issue and I participated. The video has been tampered. What I said there was in conformity with the Supreme Court directive which favours out of court settlement”.

Meanwhile, deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Maurya, defended the officer and said that even an officer has the right to be a Ram bhakt.

Tags: yogi adityanath, ram temple, surya kumar shukla, ayodhya issue, ips, up police
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

LIVE| ICC U-19 World Cup Final, IND vs AUS: India bowl out Australia for 216

2

Google removes popular gay dating app from its online store in Indonesia

3

Xiaomi becomes the 5th largest smartphone manufacturer

4

Face of Money: After Putin in bullets, Ukrainian artists carve Trump’s face in coins

5

Stars and campaigners come together for ban on crabs and lobsters being boiled alive

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

The international Customs Day was held in Mumbai on Saturday, where several Bollywood stars dazzled. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars showcase their grooves at the International Customs Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham