Railways to get safety technology from Italy

The tie-up between the two entities will also enable co-operation on certification of technologies based on SIL 4 (Safety Integrity Level 4) and staff safety training.

New Delhi: Going ahead with its focus on safety, Indian Railways has entered into an agreement with its Italian counterpart for technical cooperation to enhance the level of railway passengers’ safety.

The pact was signed by Renato Mazzoncini, CEO and managing director of Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (Italian Railways), and A.K. Mittal, chairman of Indian Railways.

“The Memorandum of Understanding that Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane signed with Indian Railways represents the beginning of a close cooperation between two of the most prominent railway companies in the world.

“We will provide all the know-how we developed with large-scale infrastructure and technological projects that have modernised Italy by connecting the country’s most important cities, Rome and Milan, in just three hours,” said Mr Mazzoncini in an official press statement.

Another MoU was also signed between Italferr, the engineering company of FS Italiane and RITES, an engineering consultancy company of the Indian Railways.

The MoU comes in the backdrop of emphasis given by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on safety in railway operation. He had directed the Railway Board to collaborate with the international experts on this subject and identify the best practices in this field.

According to a statement released by the Italian behemoth, Italferr, the FS Italiane engineering company, and Italcertifer, the FS Italiane railway certification company, are working on six projects in India.