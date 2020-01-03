Friday, Jan 03, 2020 | Last Update : 06:57 AM IST

India, All India

RSS’ crucial five-day meet starts in Indore

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jan 3, 2020, 2:01 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2020, 6:08 am IST

RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat who arrived in Indore in the morning held discussions with senior leaders of the outfit to set the agenda for the meet.

RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: File)
Bhopal: The crucial five-day meet of the Rashtriya Swaya-msevak Sangh (RSS) began Thursday at Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The meet aims to specify the role of Sangh activists in the ongoing nationwide campaign in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), besides giving shape to its plan to strengthen base in poll-bound West Bengal.

RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat who arrived in Indore in the morning held discussions with senior leaders of the outfit to set the agenda for the meet. “The agenda has been finalised in the meeting of senior RSS leaders that lasted nearly five hours. The executive body of the RSS is scheduled to sit for three days to finalise the activities of the organisation in the current calendar year, besides deliberating on crucial issues such as CAA, removal of Article 370, construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, and the economy of the country,” a senior RSS leader said.

Sources said that the Sangh leadership has decided to specify the role of RSS activists in generating awareness about the CAA among people to give momentum to the nationwide campaign launched by the BJP recently in support of the CAA.

Sources said that the Sangh leadership is worried about the erosion of base of the BJP in Jharkhand, leading to the JMM-Congress coalition riding to power in the state in the recently held Assembly polls. “The sangh is particularly worried about the poor show of the BJP in tribal-dominated areas in Jharkhand in the just-concluded Assembly elections,” sources added. The RSS leadership has laid emphasis on strengthening the base of the outfit.

Tags: citizenship amendment act, mohan bhagwat
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

