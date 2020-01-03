Clear Friday morning in Delhi, air quality very poor

Friday, Jan 03, 2020 | Last Update : 11:58 AM IST

The air quality in the city was recorded in the very poor category on Friday after being in a severe zone for the past two days.

New Delhi: It was a clear Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 7.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. 

Humidity was recorded at 100 per cent.

The air quality in the city was recorded in the very poor category on Friday after being in a severe zone for the past two days.

The air quality index (AQI) read 390 for the national capital at 8.43 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The air quality in the neighbouring areas of Faridabad (387), Ghaziabad (343), Greater Noida (370), Gurugram (364) and Noida (391) was also recorded in the very poor category.

The visibility at Palam was 400 metres while the visibility at Safdarjung was 600 metres at 8.30 am. 

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for the day with the possibility of moderate fog on Saturday morning.

The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius while the minimum on Saturday is likely to be around 7 degrees Celsius.

The national capital had recorded an above normal maximum temperature for the second consecutive day on Thursday after remaining in the grip of a prolonged cold spell, the longest since 1992.

The city had recorded a high of 23 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, and a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, on Thursday.

