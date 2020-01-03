Friday, Jan 03, 2020 | Last Update : 06:56 AM IST

India, All India

CDS to create joint command for air defence

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 3, 2020, 5:20 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2020, 5:20 am IST

Rawat has also directed that efforts be made to cut out all infructuous ceremonial activities which are manpower-intensive.

Newly-appointed Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat (Photo: AP)
 Newly-appointed Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Chief of the Defence Staff, Gen. Bipin Rawat, has set out to create a common Air Defence Command to secure the country from aerial attacks.

He has also directed that efforts be made to cut out all infructuous ceremonial activities which are manpower-intensive.

At present, while the Indian Air Force is primarily in charge of the nation’s air defences, the Army and the Navy too has their own air defence systems. Gen. Rawat held a meeting Thursday with officials of the Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters (HQ IDS) and directed the various branch heads to come up with recommendations for inter-service synergy and “jointness” in a time-bound manner. He also directed that a proposal to create a Air Defence Command be prepared by June 30, 2020. He set out priorities for execution of synergy by June 30 and December 31, 2020.

Some of the areas identified for “jointness” and synergy among the Army, Air Force and Navy include creation of common logistics support pools in stations where two or more services have their presence.

Emphasising the collegiate system of functioning, Gen. Rawat directed that all three services as well as the Coast Guard must be consulted and their views obtained in a time-bound manner. “Decisions will, however, be taken to ensure the optimisation of resources,” said officials. He stressed all must work towards accomplishing the desired results and coming up with effective ideas.

Tags: bipin rawat, indian air force

Latest From India

Heavy dews instead of frost in Ooty. (Photo: DC)

Frostless December in Nilgiris surprises hill residents, experts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waters a plant as Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa looks in Tumakuru district on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Agitators should protest against Pakistan: Modi

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI/File)

Odisha: Kin carry dead body for 5 km due to denial of mortuary van

ndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe (Photo: File)

India in talks with Japan for fresh summit dates

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham