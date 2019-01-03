VHP on temple: ‘Can’t wait till eternity’

The VHP leader said a “Dharam Sansad” will be held at Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) from January 31 to February 1 to discuss the matter.

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that the NDA government would wait for the legal process to be over before coming up with an ordinance on the Ram Mandir, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad virtually cautioned the government, saying that Hindus cannot wait “till eternity” for the court’s decision.

Asserting that the only way forward on the Ram Temple issue was to enact legislation for its construction, VHP international working president Alok Kumar told reporters that Hindus cannot wait “till eternity” for the court’s decision.

The VHP leader said a “Dharam Sansad” will be held at Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) from January 31 to February 1 to discuss the matter. He added that a meeting had been sought with Prime Minister Modi on the issue.

“The only appropriate way forward is to enact legislation clearing the way for the construction of a grand Ram Temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi now,” he added. Mr Modi’s comments in an interview to ANI on Tuesday had come amid heightened demands by the Hindutava organisations, including the RSS, for an ordinance to facilitate early construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

Mr Kumar pointed to the tardy judicial process, and said the matter is now listed for hearing on January 4. “Not before the appropriate bench but again in the Chief Justice’s court,” he said. “The appropriate bench has not been constituted. The formalities in some appeals are pending. The hearing may take more time.,” he added.

to the meeting of saintsat the Dharam Sansad during the coming Kumbh Mela, Mr Kumar said: “We will prepare the roadmap to take forward our demand. Further steps will be decided by the saints during the gathering.” He said the Ram temple should be built during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.