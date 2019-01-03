The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:30 AM IST

India, All India

VHP on temple: ‘Can’t wait till eternity’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 3, 2019, 1:13 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2019, 1:13 am IST

The VHP leader said a “Dharam Sansad” will be held at Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) from January 31 to February 1 to discuss the matter.

Kumar pointed to the tardy judicial process, and said the matter is now listed for hearing on January 4. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 Kumar pointed to the tardy judicial process, and said the matter is now listed for hearing on January 4. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that the NDA government would wait for the legal process to be over before coming up with an ordinance on the Ram Mandir, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad virtually cautioned the government, saying that Hindus cannot wait “till eternity” for the court’s decision.

Asserting that the only way forward on the Ram Temple issue was to enact legislation for its construction, VHP international working president Alok Kumar told reporters that Hindus cannot wait “till eternity” for the court’s decision.

The VHP leader said a “Dharam Sansad” will be held at Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) from January 31 to February 1 to discuss the matter. He added that a meeting had been sought with Prime Minister Modi on the issue.

“The only appropriate way forward is to enact legislation clearing the way for the construction of a grand Ram Temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi now,” he added. Mr Modi’s comments in an interview to ANI on Tuesday had come amid heightened demands by the Hindutava organisations, including the RSS, for an ordinance to facilitate early construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

Mr Kumar pointed to the tardy judicial process, and said the matter is now listed for hearing on January 4. “Not before the appropriate bench but again in the Chief Justice’s court,” he said. “The appropriate bench has not been constituted. The formalities in some appeals are pending. The hearing may take more time.,” he added.

“The only appropriate way forward is to enact legislation clearing the way for the construction of a grand Ram Temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi now,” he said. Referring
 to the meeting of saintsat the Dharam Sansad during the coming Kumbh Mela, Mr Kumar said: “We will prepare the roadmap to take forward our demand. Further steps will be decided by the saints during the gathering.” He said the Ram temple should be built during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tags: ram mandir issue, vishwa hindu parishad

MOST POPULAR

1

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

2

Google wins US approval for radar-based hand motion sensor

3

NASA spacecraft survives risky encounter with faraway world

4

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

5

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham