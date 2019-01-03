The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 03, 2019 | Last Update : 12:49 PM IST

India, All India

Train 18, India’s fastest, to run from Delhi to Varanasi

PTI
Published : Jan 3, 2019, 12:43 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2019, 12:43 pm IST

Sources indicate its first commercial run would begin next week just ahead of Kumbh Mela, which starts in Allahabad on Jan 14.

There will be two classes -- one regular and another executive class -- and they will be fully air-conditioned, Piyush Goyal said. (Photo: File | Northern Railway Twitter)
 There will be two classes -- one regular and another executive class -- and they will be fully air-conditioned, Piyush Goyal said. (Photo: File | Northern Railway Twitter)

New Delhi: Train 18 will run from Delhi to Varanasi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed on Wednesday, saying the run-time would be eight hours, about "one-and-a-half-times" faster than the fastest train on the route.

While the railways had been saying that it had proposed two routes for the train, Delhi to Bhopal and Delhi to Varanasi, this is the first time that the route has been officially confirmed.

"We have successfully tested the train and the suggestions are being incorporated. Very soon the train will be dedicated to the nation and we have requested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi flag it off. This train will run between Delhi and Varanasi in eight hours and the fastest train between the two cities takes 11:30 hours," Goyal said.

"This train has amenities of international standards, is Wi-Fi enabled, CCTV cameras and it has no locomotive or engine. It is a trainset. It will cover the 750-km route at a maximum speed of 160 kmph," said Goyal, who inspected the rake at the New Delhi railway station.

There will be two classes -- one regular and another executive class -- and they will be fully air-conditioned, he said.

Goyal said the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was running campaigns to sensitise people on the Train 18 route, so that incidents like the one that happened recently near Delhi, where a stone was thrown at it during a trial run, were not repeated.

RPF officials said they were giving children toys, chalkboard, footballs to children in the slum areas to play with so that they do not use stones.

While Goyal refused to give a date for the train's first run, he said it would "begin service soon".

Sources indicated that its first commercial run would begin next week just ahead of the Kumbh Mela, which starts in Allahabad on January 14. It is likely to be one of the four special trains to ferry delegates of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas from the Kumbh on January 24 to New Delhi in time for the Republic Day event.

"The train is 45-per cent faster than the fastest train on this route. It will be flagged off by the Prime Minister ahead of the Kumbh Mela," the sources said. The sources said a date would be finalised once the railways gets a go-ahead from the PMO.

While the train fare is not finalised yet, it is expected to include the cover of food.

On its journey to Varanasi on its first run, it will have two stoppages -- one at Kanpur and the other at Allahabad.

The train has a number of features to enhance passenger comfort, which include interconnected fully-sealed gangways, automatic doors with retractable footsteps, GPS-based passenger information system, modular toilets with bio-vacuum systems, rotational seats that can be aligned in the direction of travel -- available only in the executive class), roller blinds, diffused LED lighting and differently-abled-friendly toilets.

Tags: train 18, piyush goyal, train 18 route
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

2

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

3

Google wins US approval for radar-based hand motion sensor

4

NASA spacecraft survives risky encounter with faraway world

5

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham