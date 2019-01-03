Street battles erupt in Kerala

Statewide shutdown today after 2 women enter Lord Ayyappa temple.

Policemen (top) chase away a protester during a protest against the entry of two women to the Sabarimala temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram/Kottayam: An umbrella organisation of various pro-Hindutva groups have called for a state-wide shutdown Thursday, amid protests at several places after entry of two women into the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

As the news of the women entering the temple spread, protests erupted with right-wing activists blocking highways and forcing closure of shops and markets. Media personnel, reporting from outside the state secretariat, were allegedly attacked by BJP and Yuva Morcha activists.

Announcing the dawn-to-dusk shutdown on behalf of the Sabarimala Karma Samiti Samiti, its leader K P Sasikala said the government has betrayed devotees.

The Samiti, which is spearheading protests against the Supreme Court's September 28 verdict allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the hill shrine, urged people to cooperate with them in their protest. Sasikala said the protests would continue till Pinarayi Vijayan resigns as chief minister.

Scripting history, two women who are in their 40s entered the Ayyappa temple early Wednesday and offered prayers.

Sasikala said the government acted like a "coward" and took the women to the shrine during the early hours.

Among the journalists attacked were Asianet reporter Prakula, Deccan Chronicle photojournalist Peethambaran Payyeri, Mathrubhumi video-journalist Biju. Camera and equipment of channels like Mathrubhumi and Media One were also damaged.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists' flayed the attack on the media personnel and sought stern action.

This is the the seventh shutdown called by right-wing groups in just three months over the Sabarimala issue.

Traders' organisations have said they will not cooperate with the shutdown and sought police protection to open their establishments.

On December 20, over 35 trade organisations in Kerala had come together to announce that 2019 will be 'anti-hartal year'.

The Antharashtriya Hindu Parishad has also called for a hartal Thursday.

The Nair Service Society, an outfit of Kerala's forward Nair community, condemned the violation of Sabarimala's centuries-old tradition and said it would continue its legal battle to protect the faith of Ayyappa devotees.

NSS, which has filed a review plea in the Supreme Court challenging its verdict, expressed hope that the top court would take a favourable decision. The top court will consider the review plea on January 22.