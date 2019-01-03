The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:30 AM IST

India, All India

Street battles erupt in Kerala

PTI
Published : Jan 3, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2019, 1:19 am IST

Statewide shutdown today after 2 women enter Lord Ayyappa temple.

Policemen (top) chase away a protester during a protest against the entry of two women to the Sabarimala temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Policemen (top) chase away a protester during a protest against the entry of two women to the Sabarimala temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram/Kottayam: An umbrella organisation of various pro-Hindutva groups have called for a state-wide shutdown Thursday, amid protests at several places after entry of two women into the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

As the news of the women entering the temple spread, protests erupted with right-wing activists blocking highways and forcing closure of shops and markets. Media personnel, reporting from outside the state secretariat, were allegedly attacked by BJP and Yuva Morcha activists.

Announcing the dawn-to-dusk shutdown on behalf of the Sabarimala Karma Samiti Samiti, its leader K P Sasikala said the government has betrayed devotees.

The Samiti, which is spearheading protests against the Supreme Court's September 28 verdict allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the hill shrine, urged people to cooperate with them in their protest. Sasikala said the protests would continue till Pinarayi Vijayan resigns as chief minister.

Scripting history, two women who are in their 40s entered the Ayyappa temple early Wednesday and offered prayers.

Sasikala said the government acted like a "coward" and took the women to the shrine during the early hours.

Among the journalists attacked were Asianet reporter Prakula, Deccan Chronicle photojournalist Peethambaran Payyeri, Mathrubhumi video-journalist Biju. Camera and equipment of channels like Mathrubhumi and Media One were also damaged.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists' flayed the attack on the media personnel and sought stern action.

This is the the seventh shutdown called by right-wing groups in just three months over the Sabarimala issue.

Traders' organisations have said they will not cooperate with the shutdown and sought police protection to open their establishments.

On December 20, over 35 trade organisations in Kerala had come together to announce that 2019 will be 'anti-hartal year'.

The Antharashtriya Hindu Parishad has also called for a hartal Thursday.

The Nair Service Society, an outfit of Kerala's forward Nair community, condemned the violation of Sabarimala's centuries-old tradition and said it would continue its legal battle to protect the faith of Ayyappa devotees.

 NSS, which has filed a review plea in the Supreme Court challenging its verdict, expressed hope that the top court would take a favourable decision. The top court will consider the review plea on January 22.   

Tags: lord ayyappa temple, sabarimala issue

MOST POPULAR

1

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

2

Google wins US approval for radar-based hand motion sensor

3

NASA spacecraft survives risky encounter with faraway world

4

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

5

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham