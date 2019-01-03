The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jan 03, 2019

India, All India

‘Seems PM fled Parl to lecture Lovely University students in Punjab’: Rahul

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 3, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2019, 1:57 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi requested students to ask PM Modi to answer 4 questions posed by him over Rafale deal on Wednesday.

During a debate in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister lacks 'guts' and accused him of 'hiding in room'. (Photo: File | INC Twitter)
 During a debate in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister lacks 'guts' and accused him of 'hiding in room'. (Photo: File | INC Twitter)

Mumbai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi continued his offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of “fleeing” parliament instead of participating in a debate over the Rafale jet deal.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul said that PM Modi “fled” to Lovely University in Punjab to address the students instead of attending parliament session. He further requested the students to ask the Prime Minister to answer the four questions posed by him on Wednesday.

 

 

During a debate in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul said the Prime Minister lacks “guts” and accused him of “hiding in room”.

Later, he also put up a set of four questions to PM Modi saying, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces an open book exam on the Rafale deal in Parliament on Thursday”.

He further wondered if PM Modi will show up at the exam or send a proxy in an apparent reference to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who will counter opposition charges as the debate resumes today.

 

 

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who led the government’s counter to Congress chief’s allegation yesterday, accused Gandhi of having a “legacy of lying” and “repeating falsehood” and alleged that “conspirators” of past defence scams are now raising fingers at others.

