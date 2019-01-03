‘Seems PM fled Parl to lecture Lovely University students in Punjab’: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi requested students to ask PM Modi to answer 4 questions posed by him over Rafale deal on Wednesday.

During a debate in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister lacks 'guts' and accused him of 'hiding in room'. (Photo: File | INC Twitter)

Mumbai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi continued his offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of “fleeing” parliament instead of participating in a debate over the Rafale jet deal.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul said that PM Modi “fled” to Lovely University in Punjab to address the students instead of attending parliament session. He further requested the students to ask the Prime Minister to answer the four questions posed by him on Wednesday.

So it seems our PM has fled Parliament & his own open book Rafale exam & is instead lecturing students at Lovely Univ. in Punjab, today.



I request the students there to, respectfully, ask him to please answer the 4 questions posed to him by me, yesterday. #RafaleScam — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 3, 2019

Later, he also put up a set of four questions to PM Modi saying, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces an open book exam on the Rafale deal in Parliament on Thursday”.

He further wondered if PM Modi will show up at the exam or send a proxy in an apparent reference to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who will counter opposition charges as the debate resumes today.

The Missing Q3!



I had held back Q3 because Madam Speaker had said, “no talking about the Goa tape”! But the missing Q3 has become as controversial as Rafale:) So on popular demand:



Q3. Modi Ji, please tell us why Parrikar Ji keeps a Rafale file in his bedroom & what’s in it? https://t.co/6WdiN487HJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2019

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who led the government’s counter to Congress chief’s allegation yesterday, accused Gandhi of having a “legacy of lying” and “repeating falsehood” and alleged that “conspirators” of past defence scams are now raising fingers at others.