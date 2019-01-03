The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jan 03, 2019

India, All India

Not satisfied with rescue ops; dead or alive, take them out: SC to Meghalaya govt

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 3, 2019, 12:31 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2019, 12:31 pm IST

 Multiple teams, from the NDRF, Navy and firefighters, are on the ground, trying to make reach the miners. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with the rescue operations of 15 miners who are trapped in an illegal flooded coal mine in East Jaintia Hills since December 13, 2018.

The top court questioned the state government about the steps taken to rescue the miners.

The court said, “We're not satisfied with rescue operations. No matter whether they are all dead, some alive, few dead or all alive, they should be taken out. We pray to God they are alive.”

Meghalaya government earlier told the court that the state is taking steps to rescue the trapped miners. 72 NDRF personnel, 14 Navy personnel and Coal India personnel are working since December 14.

Supreme Court asked, “Then, why are they not successful?”

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition requesting for urgent steps to rescue miners who have been trapped inside the mine.

The operation to rescue 15 people, trapped in a 320-foot-deep illegal "rat-hole" mine has made little progress since it began.

Multiple teams, from the NDRF, Navy and firefighters, are on the ground, trying to make reach the miners.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: supreme court, rescue operations, meghalaya miners, meghalaya government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

