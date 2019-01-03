The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 03, 2019 | Last Update : 09:31 PM IST

India, All India

Kerala shutdown: Guv seeks urgent report from CM on Sabarimala violence

PTI
Published : Jan 3, 2019, 8:05 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2019, 8:08 pm IST

Governor P Sathasivam also appealed to all sections of people to maintain calm and peace across the state.

The state has been witnessing violent protests by activists of the BJP and Hindu right organisations since Wednesday afternoon over the successful entry of two women of reproductive age into the Sabarimala temple. (Photo: File)
 The state has been witnessing violent protests by activists of the BJP and Hindu right organisations since Wednesday afternoon over the successful entry of two women of reproductive age into the Sabarimala temple. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala saw widespread violence on Thursday, Governor P Sathasivam sought an "urgent report" from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the disturbances during the 12-hour state-wide shutdown called by Hindu fringe groups and supported by the BJP.

"Sought from Chief Minister @CMOKerala an urgent Law and Order report on the incidents of violence and destruction of private & public property in Kerala following entry of two young women in #Sabarimala temple," the governor said in a tweet.

He also appealed to all sections of people to maintain calm and peace across the state.

The state has been witnessing violent protests by activists of the BJP and Hindu right organisations since Wednesday afternoon over the successful entry of two women of reproductive age into the Sabarimala temple.

Over 20 offices of the ruling CPI(M) and other Left parties were attacked during the protests. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said over 100 buses were attacked and it suffered a loss of ove Rs 3.35 crore.

Journalists were also assaulted at several places, following which they decided to boycott the events of the BJP and other right-wing outfits.

Hundreds of shops that initially opened in defiance of the shutdown call were attacked and forced to close. Opposition Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala spoke to the governor and expressed concern over the violence.

Tags: sabarimala temple, sabarimala issue, kerala shutdown, kerala government
Location: India, Kerala

MOST POPULAR

1

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

2

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

3

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

4

Google wins US approval for radar-based hand motion sensor

5

NASA spacecraft survives risky encounter with faraway world

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham