Departures from Delhi airport on hold since 7:30 am due to fog

Thursday, Jan 03, 2019 | Last Update : 10:52 AM IST
Flights have not taken off from the airport since 7:30 am and at least 3 flights were diverted due to bad weather.
New Delhi: Departures at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport were put on hold this morning as fog and cold wave condition continue to grip the national capital.
Flights have not taken off from the airport since 7:30 am and at least three flights were diverted due to bad weather, news agency ANI reported.
Flight carrier Jet Airways also tweeted about the weather update, saying their flights to and from Delhi have been affected.
#9Wupdate: Due to adverse weather conditions (fog) at #Delhi airport, our flights to and from Delhi have been affected.— Jet Airways (@jetairways) January 3, 2019
For real-time flight status follow: https://t.co/aT3wpZexyr pic.twitter.com/CVEJVUN6TC