Departures from Delhi airport on hold since 7:30 am due to fog

New Delhi: Departures at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport were put on hold this morning as fog and cold wave condition continue to grip the national capital.

Flights have not taken off from the airport since 7:30 am and at least three flights were diverted due to bad weather, news agency ANI reported.

Flight carrier Jet Airways also tweeted about the weather update, saying their flights to and from Delhi have been affected.