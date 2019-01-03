The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 03, 2019 | Last Update : 04:30 PM IST

India, All India

Celebratory firing: Ex-JD(U) MLA, his driver arrested; woman succumbs to injuries

PTI
Published : Jan 3, 2019, 3:55 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2019, 3:55 pm IST

Raju Singh was booked under relevant sections of IPC and Arms Act, police said, adding that he has five other cases registered against him.

Raju Singh contested the 2015 Assembly election in Bihar on a BJP ticket. (Photo: ANI)
 Raju Singh contested the 2015 Assembly election in Bihar on a BJP ticket. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A woman, who was wounded in celebratory firing during a New Year's Eve party at former Bihar MLA Raju Singh's farm house here, succumbed to injuries even as the legislator and his driver were arrested Thursday, police said.

A hospital source said Archana Gupta succumbed to injuries on Thursday. Police have now added IPC Section 302, which pertains to punishment for murder, and punishable with a maximum term of life imprisonment or death sentence, to the FIR, police said.

A pistol and a rifle were seized from the car in which Raju Singh fled from the spot after the incident, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (South), R P Upadhyay said. "We have arrested Raju Singh and Hari Singh in connection with the incident. They will be produced in a city court later in the day. Police will seek their remand for seven days," he said.

Upadhyay said the woman who was injured during the incident succumbed to injuries.

The former MLA's wife is also being questioned in connection with the case. Raju Singh and Hari Singh were taken to AIIMS for medical examination before their production in the court, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said. Forensic test was also done on the accused to ascertain who fired the shots, police said. The mortuary is also situated in the same building.

The accused were taken to the hospital with adequate police staff. Reports claimed that the accused met the victim's family members. The police, however, said they were not allowed to meet the victim's family at the hospital. The woman's post-mortem is currently underway at AIIMS, hospital sources said.

On Wednesday, the accused were detained in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur city. Police had earlier seized two rifles and 800 bullets from Raju Singh's farm house in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.

In his complaint to police, Archana Gupta's husband had said that they were at the farm house on Monday night to celebrate the New Year along with friends and around midnight, two-three rounds were fired by Raju Singh.

Immediately, he noticed that his wife had fallen down and was bleeding. The Delhi Police was informed and a medicolegal case was registered, a hospital spokesperson said.

Raju Singh was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, police said, adding that he has five other cases registered against him. His wife is a former member of the Bihar legislative council, they said.

Raju Singh contested the 2015 Assembly election in Bihar on a BJP ticket. The farm house is owned by Raju Singh's mother where he lives with his family. Singh's two brothers also live with their families in the farm house, police added.

Tags: delhi police, raju singh, celebratory firing, former jd(u) mla
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

2

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

3

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

4

Google wins US approval for radar-based hand motion sensor

5

NASA spacecraft survives risky encounter with faraway world

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham