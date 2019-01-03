The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:30 AM IST

India, All India

Cauvery row rocks RS, Naidu asks TN MPs to leave House

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 3, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2019, 1:19 am IST

The House had to be adjourned twice in the afternoon amid din over the issue and finally for the day, minutes after it reassembled at 3 pm.

M. Venkaiah Naidu
 M. Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Miffed at the continuous ruckus, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday ordered members of AIDMK and DMK to leave the House for the day when they continued to protest in the Well over the Cauvery issue. The House had to be adjourned twice in the afternoon amid din over the issue and finally for the day, minutes after it reassembled at 3 pm.

The protesting DMK and AIADMK lawmakers have said they are ready to face action for disrupting Rajya Sabha proceedings over the Cauvery issue, however, the government is holding hectic parleys to find a solution, sources.

The protest by these members prompted Naidu to invoke Rule 255, asking over a dozen members of both parties from Tamil Nadu to leave the House for the day. Rule 255 provides that the Chairman may direct any member whose conduct, in his opinion, is grossly disorderly to withdraw immediately from the council. It says any member so ordered to withdraw shall do so forthwith and shall absent himself during the reminder of the day’s meeting. AIADMK members had trooped into the well as soon as the House resumed in the afternoon and were continuously shouting slogans “We want Justice, take the permission (to build dam on Cauvery) back, Don’t deny rights of Tamil Nadu,” disrupting functioning.

One of the member said the Government of India has “shamed” Tamil Nadu. Parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Goel also requested the members from Tamil Nadu to allow water resources minister Nitin Gadkari to deliver his statement on the issue.

Mr Naidu also said the minister had been called to the House to deliver a statement following the Tamil Nadu members’ request and now he should be allowed to do so. However, the members from AIADMK continued their protest in the Well, with four DMK members also joining to associate with them. In the meantime, Mr Naidu said now the minister (Gadkari) would not make a statement.

He then asked home minister Rajnath Singh to move a resolution to proclaim President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir on December 19, 2018 under Article 356 of the Constitution.

Tags: m venkaiah naidu, cauvery issue

MOST POPULAR

1

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

2

Google wins US approval for radar-based hand motion sensor

3

NASA spacecraft survives risky encounter with faraway world

4

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

5

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham